DLF Foundation and Dignity Foundation celebrates Literary Skills in Senior Citizens

DLF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DLF Ltd. along with Dignity Foundation organized their quarterly event ‘Literary Skills – Promoting Successful Ageing’. The event took place at DLF Foundation’s Senior Citizen Centre located at the Community Centre in DLF Phase II, Gurguram.

Promoting liveliness among senior citizens, the event aimed at commemorating the intellectual involvement of senior citizens. The evening was graced by honorable Chief Guests, Shri Anand Vardhan, an eminent entrepreneur, Dr. Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation, Mr. Vijay Pahwa, Trustee, Dignity Foundation and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation said, “We at DLF Foundation believe in to provide such platforms to Senior Citizens. This creates multiple opportunities for them to be engaged with each other and celebrate their second innings of life”

More than 100 senior citizens enthusiastically participated in the event and shared their experience based on their favorite books, movies, theatre, and other literature. They picked movies like Oh My God and Chhapak to recite their view on it, some of them shared their learning from The Ramayana and stories like Han Han Mai Doshi Hun, Maine Mrityu Ke Baad Ka Jeevan Dekha Hai, etc. The guests at the event shared the importance of meaningful engagement of senior citizens and how books and literature become the best companion of a person during this phase of life.

Reading books, watching movies or favorite shows, exploring a place and interacting with people are considered as the most interesting and effective sources of learning. The event intended to encourage the learning interest among senior citizens and developing a culture of reading throughout their lives.

The enticing dance performance and the pleasing musical melody were presented by the senior members who were seen enjoying it at their best. The event was concluded by prize distribution to the winners and a vote of thanks.

DLF Foundation and Dignity Foundation have been working for the well-being of senior citizens and together have taken many initiatives for them.