DLF Foundation Collaborates with Adharshila to Organize Health Screening Camps on World Heart Day

Gurugram: On the occasion of World Heart Day, DLF Foundation organised a free health screening camp for construction labourers in collaboration with Adharshila Trust. The awareness and health screening camp held at the DLF Park Place, Gurugram, witnessed over 150 construction workers receive health check-ups, general fitness assessments, and medical consultations pertaining to cardiac ailments and disease prevention. Additionally, an awareness session was conducted for the attendees on the importance of cardiac health, the symptoms of cardiac arrest, as well as the critical preventive action to be employed in case of cardiac arrest. All the beneficiaries were provided with complete body evaluations, including blood tests, ECG, and RBS. As part of the health camp, the beneficiaries also received free tetanus inoculations and essential medicines. Throughout the course of the day, various healthcare specialists talked to the attendees and answered their health queries. To spread awareness about cardiovascular infections and their prevention, personalised one-on-one counselling was also provided to those in attendance.

Ms. Gayatri Paul, CEO, DLF Foundation, said, “Amidst the rising threat of cardiac ailments, DLF Foundation through these health screening camps, aims to spread awareness on vital heart health indicators and provide free screening and essential medication for those in need.” Ms. Neena Jolly, Trustee of the Adharshila Trust, shared, “On the occasion of World Heart Day, we have partnered with DLF Foundation in our shared endeavour to reach out to the construction labour force. Our aim through this initiative is to spread awareness regarding prevailing cardiac ailments, provide health screenings, and provide concrete and corrective healthcare measures to these communities”.

In recent years, cardiovascular diseases have become a public health issue as young adults have begun reporting an exponential increase in cardiac disorders and ailments. While this has largely been attributed to being a by-product of unhealthy lifestyles, stress, and pollution, the sharp rise in cases has caused widespread concerns amongst healthcare professionals and policy makers.