DLF Foundation donates Patrolling Cars to Gurugram Police

DLF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DLF Group has donated three Mahindra Scorpio cars to Gurugram Police. Dr. Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation handed over the vehicles to Muhammad Akil, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram amidst the presence of other dignitaries.

DLF Foundation aims at empowering communities and working for the betterment of society. Working with the same vision, the Foundation has taken the initiative to strengthen safety and security in the city.

Dr. Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation said, “With an attempt to contribute to strengthening safety and security in the city, DLF Foundation has extended its support to Gurugram Police. With the rising concern of women safety and security in the country, we want Gurugram to ensure a safe and sound environment.”

Muhammad Akil, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram said, “We are happy and thankful to DLF Foundation who has provided these vehicles to Gurugram Police. These are modified and LMG mounted vehicles in which trained commandos would be deployed. Gurugram is a corporate hub and with the increasing working population in the city, it is our basic responsibility to safeguard them. This is just a beginning to ensure next-level security. The two cars would be deployed at Cyber hub and the other one at Golf Course Road from today onwards”

The Scorpio QRT vehicles have been specially modified by M/s Mahindra Defence systems with a provision to mount the weapon Light Machine Gun (LMG) on the roof with a hydraulic cupola which enables the weapon holder to engage 360 degrees with firepower while in a moving vehicle as well. The vehicle is also fitted with interceptor and fog light for ease of functioning in all adverse conditions.

Ensuring better law and order situations, the vehicles would be used for patrolling & surveillance in the city especially to help women in distress and taking early preventive actions.

With the focus on preventing crime in the city, DLF Foundation has provided these vehicles to the Gurugram Police who has always been on top of their duty.