DLF Foundation felicitated by Hon’ble Shri Bandaru Dattatraya Governor of Haryana for “Best CSR practices during Covid-19”

15th August, 2021 Gurugram: Hob’ble Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatraya unfurled the national flag at the Tau Devi Lal stadium to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. During the function, he also felicitated a number of corporates for their contribution to society.

DLF Foundation was felicitated with the Award for “Best CSR practices during COVID-19” by Governor of Haryana, on the Nations 75th Independence Day.



The Foundation has been working with the Haryana Government, District Administration, Police, and local authorities on several social initiatives. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the Foundation has been at the forefront of relief work by providing personal protection kits, food, rations, medical supplies, and medical equipment. The DLF Group worked in an integrated and well-coordinated effort to contribute and help those in need. It worked to help the poorest of the poor during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The emergence of the second wave of COVID in April 2021 posed fresh challenges. DLF Foundation once again was at the forefront of helping the country by augmenting the medical infrastructure and providing medical support. It set up temporary COVID relief centres equipped with Oxygen concentrators and basic medical facilities in the city of Gurugram. It also supplied 10,000 Oximeters to the CM’s Covid Relief initiative and has set up an Oxygen Generation Plants in Bulandshahr and Gurugram. It has also undertaken a mass vaccination drive and over 12,000 people have been vaccinated under this initiative.

Mrs. Gayatri Paul, CEO , DLF Foundation, said “It is a great honour for DLF Foundation to receive this award. We are humbled and remain committed to contribute meaningfully to the social development of the state and making a meaningful difference to peoples lives. “

About DLF Foundation

DLF Foundation is the CSR implementing arm of the DLF group. The Foundation is working on several programmes with an aim to create an impact in the areas of Education, Environment, Animal Welfare, Sports and Social Infrastructure. In addition, the Foundation continues to create impact-oriented Projects based on emerging needs and national priorities.