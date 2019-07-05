DLF Gardencity celebrates the second innings with a musical afternoon

For the well being and happiness of senior citizens, DLF Gardencity hosted an exclusive Senior Citizens Day with Suvida Group and Rhapsody Musical Group at the premises of NTH 90, Clubhouse. It was delightful to watch the elderly participating enthusiastically in talk session and the melody performed by Rhapsody Group.

The event saw a happy turnout of over 250 senior citizens from various condos of DLF Gardencity. It included a talk by Suvida Group. Neiharika Rajiv, Director, Suvida Group told the senior citizens about health issues related to old age and ways to keep them in check.

Suvida Group provides medical coordination for the elderly, by appointing a trained Suvida care manager who accompanies the elderly on medical visits, helps navigate the hospital process, takes notes on diagnosis, and communicates all of it to their loved ones.

The talk was followed by an enchanting musical program presented by Rhapsody Group which was loved by the senior citizens.

Rhapsody musical group is a brainchild of DLF Richmond Park residents Air Cdr. Motial and his wife Shubhangi Motial, an accomplished Kathak dancer. The word Rhapsody literally means a feeling of ecstasy and excitement. And that is what the members strive to bring to its audience.

The group is a true example of how members from different age groups and walk of life form a cozy family and gel together to enjoy musical bliss.

The group over the period has taken up a mission to spread this happiness across various forums. It’s shows in DLF sponsored Cyber Hub programs, Richmond Park, Rang Bhoomi, Uniworld Garden, DLF Club 4, DLF Club 5 and various other forums have been a grand success.

It was very refreshing to have a day full of music and so different from day to day life. I sat with some friends and had a really good time. A great initiative by DLF indeed.’ said Manjula Sharma, a resident of DLF Gardencity.

DLF Gardencity has been regularly organizing miscellaneous engaging activities for senior citizens. Last Senior Citizen Day was celebrated at The Skycourt in the month of April, which was loved by the elderlies of DLF Gardencity.