DLF Mall of India begins its 7th anniversary celebrations with DLF MOI ACTIVE NOIDA World Earth Day Run

New Delhi, April 26, 2023: This month, DLF Mall of India is celebrating seven years of offering stellar shopping experience and unparalleled services to all its patrons. To commence the celebration the mall organised a run on the occasion of World Earth Day under its DLF MOI ACTIVE NOIDA initiative on Sunday, 16th April 2023. Celebrated actor and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman flagged off the event and participated in the 10 km category.

DLF Mall of India’s ACTIVE NOIDA is a one of its kind platform to reclaim the outdoors for active lifestyle, recreation, health, happiness and connection. The initiative is aimed at promoting health and wellness among the residents of the city while raising awareness about various social and environmental issues. The World Earth Day run was a great way for the mall to integrate these two goals, while kicking off its anniversary celebrations.

The run attracted over 1200 participants from all age groups, who came together to show their support for a healthier and more sustainable world. The runners also took part in plethora activities organised by the mall such as Zumba session, Drum Circle Performance and couples run. Building awareness about the importance of urban forest development and rejuvenation of ponds, Ramveer Tanwar a.k.a Pondman of India conducted an informative session for the participants. The event was concluded with a tree plantation drive with actor Milind Soman.

In a first and in order to make the run truly memorable for all, the mall also gave out cash prizes to the winners along with medals, trophies and certificates for different run categories i.e., 5KMs and 10KMs. Notably, the first edition of DLF Mall of India’s ACTIVE NOIDA initiative was announced on the occasion of World Earth Day last year on 22nd April, 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail said, “We are thrilled to celebrate DLF Mall of India’s seventh anniversary with an inaugural event commemorating World Earth Day. It’s an ideal way for us to give back to the community and raise awareness about important issues like wellness and sustainability through a common platform. We are honoured to have fitness icon Milind Soman join us in propagating the cause and inspiring our participants to contribute to building a healthier and more sustainable world.”

Adding to this, Mr. Manish Mehrotra, SVP and Head of Operations, DLF Malls said, “Ever since its inception, DLF Mall of India has been a trendsetter in the retail industry and has set the bar high when it comes to customer experience. As the mall continues to grow and evolve, it remains

committed to providing a world-class shopping experience to all its customers. With its focus on sustainability and community outreach, the mall is not just a shopping destination but a hub for culture, entertainment, and socially responsible activations. We are pleased to have reached this significant milestone. The mall believes in creating memorable celebrations that count for all our guests, and this DLF MOI ACTIVE NOIDA run, on the occasion of World Earth Day, is a testament of our such efforts.”

A one stop destination for fashion, beauty and entertainment; DLF Mall of India has a month planned full of ‘Spectacular Seven’ anniversary celebrations from 15th April to 5th May 2023. The month is jam-packed with line-up of thrilling live entertainment events and activities.