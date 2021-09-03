DLF Promenade launches a digiverse of fashion, lifestyle & beyond with ‘DLF PROMENADE Blogazine’

New Delhi: DLF Promenade, Delhi’s ultimate fashion destination, has introduced a whole new approach to engage and entertain its patrons by launching India’s first of its kind interactive magazine – DLF PROMENADE ‘Blogazine’.

A milestone innovation by DLF Promenade, Blogazine is an intelligent fusion of a web-based blog & a classical magazine that is interactive, immersive & dynamic. It allows the reader to engage with brands for ideas & inspiration when it comes to fashion and lifestyle. With celebrity features in every edition along with interviews, editorial lookbooks, industry scoop, international perspective and expert opinions, ‘Blogazine’ is an editorial assemblage designed and curated to keep the readers interested on to its visually captivating, refined and focused content. Whether it is the donning of the shirt or make-up tips in visuals, it is as if the content is talking to you, providing you all the information that you need.

The first edition of the Blogazine has been launched with famous Indian actress Huma Qureshi as the face of the initiative and cover model posing exclusively for DLF Promenade and its brands.

Ms.Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail says, “DLF has been pivotal in introducing new concepts in the past and through Blogazine we want to extend the consumer experience beyond shopping. Blogazine will serve as a one-stop-shop to today’s fashion lover in an ever-evolving media landscape and will reinforce DLF’s position as an industry thought leader. In the coming months, we aim to expand it further by bringing all DLF Properties under one roof of new-age, advanced, inspirational content that is inclusive and relevant to all, scaling it up to a lifestyle digiverse for DLF Retail.”

Speaking about this launch, Mr.Siddharth Natu, Associate Vice President and Center Head at DLF Promenade says, “Whether it’s about shopping from an exciting range of iconic brands to being in an environment that has been envisaged to be unique and experiential, DLF Promenade has always thrived to delight its customers season on season. In line with this commitment, we are delighted to introduce ‘Blogazine’; a new age interactive blog + magazine for fashion lovers. Today, DLF Promenade offers an unmatched urban fashion experience in ways more than one for both consumers and retailers and with this blogazine we aim to be the voice of fashion and promise to continue to find creative ways surpassing expectations by creating content that breaks through the wall of indifference.”

The magazine has been created to provide an immersive world filled with beauty, positivity, and love – an ad-free oasis where one can be entertained and informed in refinement and elegance. It will be available in multiple formats including a microsite, PDF and as blog articles for fashion lovers, making it accessible anytime and anywhere.