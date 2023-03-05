DNEG and ReDefine Win Best VFX Award for Exceptional Work on “Brahmastra” at Zee Cine Awards

India, March 2023: DNEG, a leading visual effect (VFX) and animation studio for creating feature films, television, and multiplatform content, along with it’s VFX and animation boutique company, ReDefine, received the coveted Zee Cine Award for the best VFX for its exceptional work on ‘Brahmastra.’ The award is a testament to the group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence in the field of visual effects and animation. Their contribution to the film’s success has solidified their position as a leading studio in the industry, setting the standard for visual effects in film and television. The much-anticipated Zee Cine Awards 2023 was staged on February 26, 2023, with several renowned celebrities in attendance, making it a stunning memorable experience. Among the attendees were the award-winning VFX Supervisors, Jaykar Arudra from DNEG and Viral Thakkar from ReDefine, who played crucial roles in achieving the awe-inspiring visual effects that added to Brahmastra’s immersive experience.

‘Brahmastra’ was one of the biggest hits of 2022, boasting an ensemble cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others. The movie has gained attention for its stunning visual effects, and the team of skilled artists and technicians at DNEG and ReDefine brought the film’s imaginative world to life with over 4500 VFX shots.

Expressing his enthusiasm about winning this honour, Mr. Merzin Tavaria, President, Global Production and Operations, DNEG, said, “We are thrilled to receive the Award for Best VFX for our outstanding work on ‘Brahmastra.’ Our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality of work, with DNEG and ReDefine collaborating seamlessly to bring Ayan Mukerji’s vision to life, has resulted in this incredible recognition. Our dedication to technological and VFX advancements has enabled us to lead while creating breathtaking visual effects for our biggest Indian project to date. This award is a source of immense pride and joy for our team, and we remain committed to pursuing excellence and innovation in the world of visual effects and animation.”

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards® for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY® Awards for its high-quality VFX work. DNEG has won the Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects for Dune, Tenet, First Man, Blade Runner 2049, Ex Machina, Interstellar and Inception. This latest Zee Cine award and their previous recognitions further solidify their legacy in the industry.