DNEG Scores BAFTA Award for Special Visual Effects on “Dune”

India – March 15, 2022 – DNEG, a leading technology-enabled visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, received the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award for Special Visual Effects for its work on Dune.

Four out of the five films nominated in BAFTA’s Special Visual Effects category featured DNEG-led VFX work; the other nominees were No Time To Die, The Matrix Resurrections and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

DNEG’s BAFTA award for its VFX work on Dune further exemplifies the company’s exceptional and leading capabilities in the visual effects and animation industries. This BAFTA award – combined with the seven 2022 Visual Effects Society awards that DNEG picked up earlier this month – makes this year one of DNEG’s most impressive to date, with two Academy Award® nominations for Best Visual Effects awaiting (Dune, No Time To Die). DNEG has now won a total of seven BAFTA awards for projects featuring DNEG-led VFX work.

“Thank you to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for recognising DNEG’s ground-breaking visual effects work on Dune, and congratulations to our winners, collaborators, global teams and clients on this honour,” said DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra. “I’d also like to call-out the work of our global Technology team, and their incredible achievement during the pandemic in enabling remote working in record time, allowing our creative teams to deliver all of this amazing work almost without interruption. This award – paired with the seven VES awards DNEG earned last week and DNEG’s two Oscars® nominations – firmly positions DNEG as a powerhouse in the industry.”

DNEG’s complete 2022 BAFTA award and nominations include:

BAFTA® Award for Special Visual Effects

[WINNER:] Dune — Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer (DNEG was the lead VFX partner)

[Nominated:] Ghostbusters: Afterlife — Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro (DNEG was the lead VFX partner)

[Nominated:] The Matrix Resurrections — Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm (DNEG was the lead VFX partner and DNEG’s Dan Glass was the overall Production VFX Supervisor)

[Nominated:] No Time to Die — Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble (DNEG was the lead VFX partner and DNEG’s Charlie Noble was the overall Production VFX Supervisor)

DNEG served as lead VFX partner on each of the above projects, with work completed throughout its worldwide studios.

On March 8, 2022, DNEG received seven Visual Effects Society (VES) awards for its VFX work on Dune, Last Night in Soho and “Foundation.” DNEG’s VES awards included “Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature” for Dune and “Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature” for Last Night in Soho. Additionally, DNEG’s VFX work on Dune and No Time to Die earned two Academy Awards® nominations for Best Visual Effects this year.

DNEG has now won seven BAFTA awards, 18 VES awards and three Primetime EMMY® awards, as well as six total Academy Awards®, including five of the last seven, for Tenet (2021), First Man (2019), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), Ex Machina (2016), Interstellar (2015) and Inception (2011).

On January 25, 2022, DNEG announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AKIC). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the first half of 2022, the combined public company will be named DNEG. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://investors.dneg.com/