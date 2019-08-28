Dockabl strengthens its leadership ranks; appoints Sekhar Variam as its CTO

Underlining its commitment to serve as an enabler for enhanced business performance, Dockabl (www.dockabl.com), a leading employee experience platform, has appointed Sekhar Variam as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The strategic appointment is aimed at strengthening the brand’s technological capabilities, augmenting existing products and establishing new product lines. Sekhar will operate out of Dockabl’s Bangalore office.

Eyeing the rich talent pool, Dockabl plans to build on its recent Bangalore expansion by commencing operations in other high-profile tech centers such as Hyderabad and Chennai. This aggressive geographical push is aimed at optimizing business efficiencies and building a world-class product that is truly scalable, reliable, and fully functional.

Sekhar’s appointment underlines the company’s plans to strengthen its pan-India presence and to provide newer, more innovative solutions to its ever-increasing client base. Being the country’s IT hub, Bangalore houses some of Dockabl’s most prominent clients like Flipkart, Porter, Rentomojo, Vahura and Ninjacart. By setting up a primary tech team under Sekhar in Bangalore, the company aims to expedite its solutions implementation process and ensure a smooth transition to the platform for its regional clients.

Sekhar is an industry veteran with 18 years of rich experience in building B2B and B2C products including innovative SAAS-based offerings. Throughout his prolific career, he has led several engineering teams across different industries and has been associated with leading tech companies like Bristlecone India Ltd, Tavant Technologies, etc. He is a NIT alumnus who is pursuing an MS (Computer Science) from Georgia Tech. He has also completed multiple courses in Management, Machine Learning (ML), deep learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data from premier institutions such as IIM, MIT.

Prior to joining Dockabl, Sekhar was working as the Technology Head of IncRev Corporation, a Silicon Valley-based technology consulting company that he co-founded and ran for thirteen years. In his role at IncRev, Sekhar spearheaded the engineering leadership and product development departments. During this time, he gained in-depth knowledge and know-how of all critical aspects of product development and tech including product management, development, quality assurance, DevOps, support system architecture, security and data sciences.

His rigorous experience in product development and technology make him a perfect fit for the role of the CTO at the SAAS product company, Dockabl. He will be at the helm of the tech team, which under his stewardship will focus on building new product lines including Dockabl 2.0 & Dockabl Plug & Play. Together with the team, he aims to support multiple product integrations with other cutting-edge products in the ecosystem. He will also look at empowering Dockabl’s product with AI and ML capabilities to make it more efficient and user-friendly.

Speaking on the appointment, Samarth Masson the Co-Founder of Dockabl said, “Dockabl identifies the ever-changing nature of the business ecosystem and seeks to equip organizations to always stay ahead of the curve. With a domain-leading professional like Sekhar, we are confident of augmenting our revolutionary employee experience management product to become more scalable and deliver even better outcomes for our clients.”

Sekhar Variam said, “Flexible and dynamic working models are ruling the roost in the business ecosystem today. In this context, Dockabl has emerged as a distinct future-centric SAAS product, which can effectively provide continuous performance and work management solutions to such organizations. I am thrilled to join Dockabl’s journey at such a crucial juncture in its growth trajectory and am looking forward to contributing to Dockabl’s mission to deliver best-in-class industry solutions.”