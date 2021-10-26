Docmode Breaks The Covid-Induced Barrier With ‘Gapsule’

Mumbai: In a novel initiative to address the Covid-induced knowledge and relationship gap between physicians and the pharmaceutical industry, DocMode today launched GAPSULE – the first of its kind e-dialogue series.

GAPSULE is an effort to find workable solution to equip physicians with latest information about medical development through intense R&D.

DocMode Founder and CEO Hans Lewis said, “Social distancing and other norms have limited the scope of physical interaction between physicians and medical representatives resulting in the knowledge and relational gap. GAPSULE is an effort to find a workable solution to bridge this gap and DocMode, facilitates such a process by bringing together different stakeholders on its platform.”

“The first session of GAPSULE saw different pharmaceutical companies coming together. They discussed knowledge and relationship, shared their experience, and exchanged different ideas. The response to GAPSULE has been received well,” added Lewis.

Dr. Mahesh Abhyankar, Vice President, USV Pvt Ltd and author of popular book Emozeal, noted that major hospitals became no-entry zones to medical representatives with the outbreak of the coronavirus resulting in interaction deficit which has the potential to affect treatment outcome.

“I can understand the concern of hospitals. It is very genuine. But it does not mean that we should live with the issue compromising patient satisfaction. I am happy DocMode has taken this initiative which is the need of the hour,” said Dr. Abhyankar.

Quality patient care, he said, depends on detailed product information, guideline-based practice, and new article references based on evolving science. We need to aid the information flow and for this what is required is digital competency, not just digital literacy.

Lewis said it is worth exploring alternative forms of interaction for information flow when the conservative approach of physical interactions finds roadblocks due to a variety of reasons including a pandemic-like situation.

The upcoming GAPSULE sessions would be more interesting since they would include physicians, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders. “Hopefully, we should succeed in finding a solution that is best suited for all,” Lewis said.

Subhojit Mukherjee, SBU Head Sales & Marketing, Akumentis Healthcare Limited felt customer relation was evolving into customer value. “In this transitional phase, doctors prefer to meet companies who add value to their practice and patients. GAPSULE will help this transition,” he noted.

Visibility factor, Nikhil Dhamne, Business Unit Head, Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd, said is important for physicians and pharmaceutical companies. “It is not about showing a brand or my face. Visibility is the uninterrupted passage of information,” he said.

GAPSULE, according to him, is an initiative whose aim is to ensure information flow. “With adequate information, doctors can make informed decisions keeping patient-safety and well-being,” he added.

Lewis said DocMode is committed to provide latest technology for physicians and pharmaceutical companies to promote the cause of continuing medical education. “GAPSULE is just one of our tools,” he summed up.