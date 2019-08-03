Doctor’s Month Special at Salaam Namaste Community Radio

Effective communication is an essential ingredient of any kind of association or relation,specially in case of healthcare. Empathy ,avid listening skills sensatizing makes a Doctor’s communication strong and Patience ,trust and equal listening skills with understanding makes a patient bring the communication to a level of being viable ,says Dr,Moheeta Sanoria ,a dental expert with 11 years of rich experience ,who is currently heading the Rajnagar unit of Clove Dental ,who was recently at Salaam Namaste Community Radio celebrating Doctor’s month in Radio Program “Salaam Sehat ”.

The Doctor shared ,Efficacy, the ability to gather information within the limited time available is a useful attribute for doctors practicing with over loaded patients. Effectiveness is the accuracy and comprehensiveness of information. Competency in communication is essential and trainable for any doctor along with other competencies like knowledge, clinical skills, and interpretation skills

Advantages of good communication like patient satisfaction, treatment adherence, therapeutic efficacy, cost effectiveness in care, doctors satisfaction and less chances of vicarious trauma has been documented ,whereas ,disadvantages of poor communication such as patient dissatisfaction, poor treatment adherence, conflicts and lesser therapeutic efficacy are also documented

Doctor’s Day which is celebrated on 1st July each year ,is mostly celebrated as a thanksgiving Day by patients to Doctors ,for making hope alive for them for bettering their lives ,for curing their diseases and gifting them a healthy life .Salaam Namaste Community Radio celebrated the entire month as Doctor’smonth special bringing the untold stories of the lives of doctors ,making people understand that the tunes of health which they instill in the lives of patients makes them re-tune their lives.This initiative was also to explain that the equation of Doctor’s and patients breathes only if today the patients can have perseverance ,trust and support the doctor’s in their prescribed route .

It is understandable that the majority of patients like to contribute their opinion and get involve in decision making even though they wanted doctors to make decisions. Patients expect doctor empathy, understanding and paraphrasing. However in contrast to the perception of the majority of doctors, majority of our patients do not expect doctors to express their feelings. Emphasis on social niceties should be supported and patient empowerment should be promoted. This time Salaam Sehat was to re-instill the healthy equation between a Doctor and a patient .

The eversmiling Dentist not only helps patients of all ages smile making the tooth care so easy but also brings the smilies alive with all her patients at her Clove centre in Rajnagar .Wishing all Doctor’s a happy Doctor’s Day ,each day with a big bouquet of gratitude