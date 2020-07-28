Doctors Witnessed A Spike In Blood Sugar Levels Of Diabetic Patients Due To Faulty Lifestyle During Lockdown

COVID-19 is a serious public health concern and people with chronic medical issues such as diabetes are at a higher risk of getting sick from Coronavirus. A sedentary lifestyle comprised of wrong eating habits and lack of physical activity can raise one’s blood sugar levels. Hence, opting for regular blood sugar tests can be a good idea to keep diabetes in check.

India is reeling under coronavirus, the entire country has been put under lockdown. “Since people are advised to stay at home; it is the need of the hour to keep a tab on the sugar levels. People with high or unmanaged blood sugar levels tend to have less than normal blood flow, owing to which the body finds it difficult to harness nutrients and heal. Due to the weakened immune system, people suffering from diabetes can are prone to develop infections, and may take a longer time to get back on track,” said Dr Sanjay Ingle Zonal Pathologist and Technical Head West India, Apollo Diagnostics

Dr Sanjay Ingle says, “It is vital to keep your blood sugar levels in your target range to prevent serious health problems, such as heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease. The high blood sugar levels will injure nerves and harm blood vessels. That can affect your vision, even your brain cells. It can also lead to other issues such as blindness, bladder problems, and sexual issues. People with diabetes may also have hypoglycemia (can be described as a condition in which your blood sugar (glucose) level is lower than normal). This can be dangerous so help yourself with sugar if your sugar is less than 70 mg/dL.”

Dr Ingle added, “One may become (hyperglycemic), can have high sugar due to being stressed, eating more than planned, and not taking enough insulin. It can make you feel tired, thirsty, and high ketones can be an early sign of diabetic ketoacidosis. Use a glucometer or a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to check your blood sugar.”

Dr Sanjay Nagarkar, general physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune said, “ People are unable to control their diabetes amid lockdown and there is 7% of the rise in the patients with increased blood sugar levels. They are unable to go for follow-ups, take regular blood sugar tests, or stick to a healthy lifestyle. Similarly, stress is also taking a toll on their health. For example- elderly patients with diabetes may worry about get infected with coronavirus and get anxious or stressed out and that can spike their blood sugar levels.”

“Check the blood sugar level at home with the help of home glucose monitoring, keep a target of less than 140 and 180 mg/dl. Drink a lot of water and eat fresh fruits and vegetables to enhance your immunity. Do exercises that will not stress you out. Opt for yoga, pranayama, and deep breathing exercises. Consult your diabetologist/ endocrinologist over the phone, and set your insulin doses according to your blood sugar levels. Take your insulin on time suggested by the doctor. Go for regular follow-ups and lead a healthy life”, Dr Nagarkar concluded.