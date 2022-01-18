Documentary Showcase Presents Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child

Los Angeles, CA, January 18, 2022: Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the award-winning documentary Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child on a special night and time: Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Documentary Showcase regularly airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

For celebrated Austrian artist Gottfried Helnwein, the child is a symbol of innocence—a symbol he uses to communicate a powerful and compelling message of innocence lost. For Israel’s most celebrated playwright, Hanoch Levin, innocence is portrayed in the measured breaths of a sleeping child moments before waking up to a nightmare.

Such is the collaboration featured in Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child, a film that captures the creative process as two titans of art—one where breathtaking visuals complement profound storytelling—come together to bring this awe-inspiring production to the stage.

Produced and directed by Lisa Kirk Colburn, Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child captures the drama leading up to the world premiere of a controversial Israeli opera.

Colburn conveys why she set about making the film about art:

“The universal themes in The Dreaming Child are about survival, about freedom.… What I hope to achieve is that you’re moved to want to seek out more art, [because] I can’t think of a better way of understanding culture than through art.”

Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child was an Official Selection at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, the ReelHeART International Film Festival and the Carmel Art and Film Festival.