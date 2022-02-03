Docusearch Releases 2022 License Plate Lookup Guide

From time to time, it may be necessary for members of the public to look up the details about a specific license plate to find the vehicle owner’s details. This could be for a variety of reasons including recovering a debt from the vehicle owner or determining if the owner has assets to satisfy any judgment given as a result of litigation.

x

Irrespective of the reason, it’s vital that, when doing a license plate lookup, it’s done right. This could be challenging as there is so much misinformation out there. Even worse, is the providers that promise instant results, only to deliver outdated, inaccurate information from a database of historical information.

Fortunately, Docusearch has recently launched its 2022 Docusearch license plate lookup guide that promises to provide the right information, key considerations, and some tips to members of the public. This information, in turn, will help them use the right service providers and find the accurate information they need.

The First Step in Doing License Plate Lookups

x

The first step when doing a license plate lookup is to make sure that it’s done for a valid reason. According to Docusearch, there are several common reasons why people might want to do a license plate search, including:

· Accidents and litigation. It often happens that a person is involved in an accident and needs to find the information attached to a specific license plate to track down the owner of the vehicle. With this information, it will then be possible to take legal action against the owner.

· Used car details. People often want to find out more about a used vehicle before they buy it. In other words, they want to know who owned it, for how long, if it was maintained, and if it was involved in any accidents.

· Personal reasons. In other cases, personal reasons are the motive for people wanting to use a license plate lookup to learn more about the owner of a vehicle. This could be harmless but, in many cases, could be for nefarious reasons.

These are just some reasons why people would want to use license plate lookups and there could be others. It’s important to note that the reason for the search will, ultimately, impact its legality. Basically, if the reason isn’t one of the exceptions listed in the Federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, the search would not be legal.

x

Finding the Right Service Provider

Once it’s been established that a valid reason exists for doing a license plate lookup, the next step is finding the right service provider. Unfortunately, this could be a challenge. This is simply because there are so many providers out there that promise free and instant results.

There are two problems with this. The first is that there’s no such thing as free license plate lookups. According to Docusearch, sites that advertise free license plate searches lure members of the public in by making it seem like they’ll get the information for free.

In actual fact, the results are behind a paywall. In most if not all cases, it would then be necessary to subscribe to a subscription service to get the information. And, according to Docusearch, these subscriptions are often difficult to cancel which leads to customers paying for months for a subscription they don’t need.

Moreover, considering that there are so many of these providers, the immediate question is how they’re able to provide this information legally. This is where the second problem comes in.

According to Docusearch, the information these subscription services sell does not fall under the Federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act. But why is this? When a State DMV considers its vehicle records outdated, it will sell this information. Data aggregators or information brokers then buy this data and store it in their databases. This historical data is then not covered by the Act.

These data aggregators and information brokers then sell the information they gather to unsuspecting members of the public. The result is that customers who buy this information by paying the subscription get information that’s inaccurate, outdated, and not worth much. The problem is also that the subscription services don’t advertise that they sell outdated information.

As a result, Docusearch advises that it’s best to avoid these subscription services as far as possible.

The Solution

According to Docusearch, the best way to do this is to use a licensed investigator to do the license plate search. Apart from knowing what the legal requirements for a license plate lookup are, licensed investigators also provide the most updated and accurate information about the owner of a specific vehicle.

Considering this, the benefits of using a licensed investigator like Docusearch for doing a license plate lookup are:

· The most accurate updated results. Docusearch has access to all 38 DMVs that allow access to vehicle registration information. This means that it can provide the most up-to-date and accurate information relating to a specific license plate.

· Although not free, it’s still affordable pricing. Another benefit of using a licensed private investigator for doing a license plate lookup is pricing. Although it’s not free as promised by other unscrupulous providers, it’s still reasonable. Docusearch’s pricing starts at $39 for the most accurate license plate information. Also, this is a one-time fee with no recurring payments. It is thus more expensive than subscription services, but it’s important to consider the value proposition of using a licensed investigator. Here, while it could be more expensive, there’s a lot more value compared to subscription services.

· No instant results, but still relatively quickly. Although a licensed investigator doesn’t offer free results, they can still provide information quickly. In fact, in most cases, Docusearch can provide the results of a search in less than an hour. This is impressive considering that every search is done manually which provides far more accurate results compared to data aggregators and subscription services.