D’Oliva brings to you a special Burrata Menu and much more

A finessed amalgamation of classic and contemporary, D’ Oliva is a new delectable delivery-only eatery that brings forth authentic Italian cuisine. Bringing Detroit-style pizza to town, the deep dish delicacy is one of the many must-haves on the menu. That’s not all, the Burrata menu by the eatery will make your stomach burst with joy.

The name D’Oliva translates to ‘Of Olive’, an ode to olive oil, the core ingredient, and a hero for authentic Italian cuisine.

The brainchild of Manu Garg, D’Oliva aims to make its patrons experience the most authentic Italian cuisine from the comfort of their homes. The entrepreneur successfully completed his engineering from DCE and pursued an MBA from IIM Lucknow. Manu worked as an investment banker in Mumbai for 4 years, however, his undying passion for food and entrepreneurship led him to open D’Oliva.

Burrata is an ultra-creamy, rich and smooth cheese that adds a touch of luxury to every dish. D’Oliva carries a separate Burrata menu that includes an array of flavorsome dishes. A match made in food heaven, the Burrata pizza – from the bread to the toppings, everything is exceptional. The Burrata Fettucine – The creamy goodness of the cheese is enhanced with each bit, a treat for any pasta lover. The crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes pair perfectly in the sensational Burrata Salad.

The menu is fresh and flavourful, offering a wide variety of dishes. The star attraction of the menu is the crusty Diavola Pizza, a flavor-packed Detroit Style Pizza with an added bonus of decadent desserts to compete with the savory items.

This delivery-only restaurant is operational throughout the week from 12 noon to 12 midnight. With an affordable price range of ₹1200-₹1500 for two, it seeks to be regarded as the most trusted brand for Authentic Italian Cuisine with top quality Detroit Style Pizzas in NCR. The restaurant is gearing up to step foot in Chandigarh, after establishing its presence in Delhi.

Mozzarella, Tomato, Dough, and Burrata? What’s not to love? If you’re an Italian cuisine aficionado, then D’Olivais just the place for you.