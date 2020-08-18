Dollar Industries Limited announces Q1FY21 results

Chennai, 18th August 2020: Dollar Industries Limited, one of the leading Garment & Hosiery Company in the country have announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights for Q1FY21 Standalone Financials § Total Revenue for Q1FY21 stood at Rs.160.17 crore as compared to Rs.233.94 crores for Q1FY20, De-growth of 31.53%. § Operating Revenue for Q1FY21 stood at Rs.159.99 crore as compared to Rs.233.59 crores for Q1FY20, De-growth of 31.51%. § EBITDAfor Q1FY21 stood at Rs.28.83 crore as compared to Rs.27.32 crores for Q1FY20, growth of 5.54%. § PATfor Q1FY21 stood at Rs.16.43 crore as compared to Rs.12.90 crores for Q1FY20, growth of 27.47%.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited said,

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the health of the business of the Companies has provided an opportunity to companies to work in a different way, that is to run the business in the worst scenario. With the decreased revenue, the Companies are trying to cut cost and adopt other measures to decrease their other consequential expenses as well. Companies are restoring to other innovative means to draw their customers.

Keeping in mind the health and safety of its consumers, Dollar Industries Limited will soon launch a unique range of products. Clubbed with new-age technology and Dollar’s trusted products, the upcoming range will be soon available for consumers across the country.

The Company continues to think of innovative ways to ensure that the products reach its consumers safely.