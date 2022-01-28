Dollar Industries Limited announces Q3 FY22 results

Kolkata, 28th January, 2022: Dollar Industries Limited, one of the leading Garment & Hosiery companies in the country has announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2021.

Highlights for Q3 & 9 Month FY22 Standalone Financials

Total Revenue for Q3FY22 & 9MFY22 stood at Rs.383.55 crore & Rs.980.05 crore as compared to Rs.312.44 & Rs.729.99 crores for Q3FY21 & 9MFY21 growth of 22.76% for Q3FY22 & 34.25 % for 9 Month FY22.

Operating Revenue for Q3FY22 & 9MFY22 stood at Rs.382.05 & Rs.977.31crore as compared to Rs.311.79& Rs.728.64crores for Q3FY21& 9MFY21, growth of 22.53 % for Q3FY22 &34.13 % for 9 MonthFY22.

EBITDA for Q3FY22 & 9MFY22 stood at Rs.65.80 crore i.e. 17.16% & Rs.164.07 crore i.e. 16.74 % as compared to Rs.43.81 crore i.e. 14.02 % & Rs.108.31 crores i.e. 14.84% for Q3FY21& 9MFY21, growth of 50.19%& 51.47 % for Q3FY22& 9 Month FY22.

PAT for Q3FY22 & 9MFY22 stood at Rs.44.40 crore i.e. 11.58 % & Rs.108.76 crore i.e. 11.10 % as compared to Rs.28.38 crore i.e. 9.08% & Rs.67.18 crores i.e. 9.20% for Q3FY21 & 9MFY21, growth of 56.47 % & 61.89% for Q3FY22 & 9 Month FY22.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited said, “The financial results for the third quarter of FY21-22 indicates that the Company has been able to align itself with its growth trajectory as we have witnessed a greater demand for our products in the market. We have witnessed volume growth in Q3FY22 around 11 % and 14% in Nine Month FY22.We have also managed to bring down our Working Capital cycle from 178 days in March,2021 to 154 days in December,2021.”

About Dollar Industries Limited (https://www.dollarglobal.in/; BSE: Scrip Code 541403; NSE Scrip Code: DOLLAR)

From a humble beginning as a hosiery brand to a leading name in the innerwear segment, Dollar Industries Limited ranks among the top hosiery and garment manufacturing giants in India, covering entire range of knitted garments, from basic wear to outer wear. Behind its success lay a saga of business transformation, dedication, courage and confidence to swim against the tide and go beyond the call of duty. The focus has always remained on the demanding needs of a globalized world and end customer satisfaction. Today through its advanced quality products, Dollar has focused on achieving global excellence in cost, quality and productivity. The styles introduced by Dollar have always stayed in tune with the latest fashion.

Identical with top quality and value for money products, brand Dollar enjoys the trust of millions satisfied consumers across globe leaving far reaching footprints in global market.

The company has a substantial pan-India presence and has established its market abroad, in countries like UAE, Oman, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Nepal, and Sudan in past few years. The Company has also been listed in NSE & BSE few years ago.

Dollar Industries Limited holds 15% of the total market share in the organised segment and is the first Indian innerwear company to have a fully integrated manufacturing unit which is equipped with all the latest processing technology and the top-most finishing range to produce finished raw material dyed in any possible color.