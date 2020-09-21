Dollar Industries Limited donates Anti-Viral Face Masks to Paramilitary Forces in New Delhi

New Delhi, September 21, 2020: Dollar Industries Limited, a prominent name in the hosiery and knitwear segment recently launched its new range of anti-viral products, in association with HealthGuard, Australia. As a part of Dollar’s corporate social responsibility, Dollar Foundation donated 2000 pieces of anti-viral masks to the frontline heroes at CRPF and CISF in New Delhi.

Mr. Pramod Gupta, Director, Dollar Industries Limited met Mr. Rajesh Ranjan, Director General, CISF and handed over 1,000 Anti-Viral face masks to him. Additionally, Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, Regional Head Marketing (North India) at Dollar Industries Limited met Inspector General of CRPF, Mr. Ajay Kumar Yadav and donated 1,000 Anti-Viral face masks to him.

Sharing his thoughts about the activity, Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited stated, “The COVID-19 has taken the country by storm and in distressing times like these our warriors at CRPF and CISF have taken the initiative of collaboration within communities by maintaining vigilance in the form of law and order during the lockdown. As a virtuous Indian, we salute the frontline COVID warriors for their paramount and indispensable services. As a small gesture of respect Dollar Industries Limited, shared their newly introduced anti-viral masks to the Central Industrial Reserve Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to support our fight against the virus.”

Mr. Rajesh Ranjan, Director General CISFand Mr. Ajay Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of CRPFwere overwhelmed with the kind gesture and appreciated the organization’s effort in reaching out to the forces during the ongoing pandemic. While expressing their gratitude, they congratulated the organization for creating products that are developed keeping mind the health and safety in these unprecedented times.

With an elaborate vision focusing on #DontBringTheVirusHome, Dollar Industries Limited curated a range of products in association with HealthGuard, Australia. The products are 99.94% effective against coronavirus and can be of great assistance to consumers as they adapt to the ‘New Normal’ ways of living.