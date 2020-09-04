Dollar Industries Limited hosts 27thAnnual General Meeting

Chennai, 4th September, 2020: Dollar Industries Limited (BSE: 541403; NSE : DOLLAR), one of the leading Garment & Hosiery Company in the country conducted its 27th Annual General Meeting on 1st September, 2020 through Video Conferencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlights of 27th Annual General Meeting

§ Declaration of dividend @ 85 % i.e. 1.70 per share (on FV Rs. 2 each) on equity shares for FY 2019-20.

§ Adoption of Audited Financial Statements for the FY 2019-20 having consolidated revenue of Rs. 974.03 crores and PAT of 57.34 crores.

During the AGM, the shareholders approved all the resolutions including the adoption of Audited Financial Statements of the company for the FY 2019-20 and approval of final dividend of Rs. 1.70 per share. The cut-off date for final dividend payout was 25th August, 2020.

While addressing the shareholders, Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited said, “The Covid-19 pandemic, has changed and disrupted life for everyone in this country, it is a tough situation where the organization is trying to strike the right balance between employee safety and efficiency. While the outlook is challenging and uncertain, we are determined to play our part to recover from the crisis.”

On the way forward, he added, “As the global economy is battling the adverse effects of the pandemic, companies and businesses all around are making brave business decisions every day. Now is the time that the businesses need to think out of the box as well as be adaptive. It is the need of the hour for companies to re-examine the traditional and conventional procedures and implement new appraisal processes and programs to sustain and scale their business”.

In May 2020, Dollar Industries Limited concluded its first-ever digital launch with our brand ambassador Mr. Akshay Kumar. In order to simplify and consolidate its product offering, Dollar Industries Limited revamped its brand architecture and introduced a fresh vision ‘Wear The Change’.

Additionally, keeping in mind the health and safety of its consumers, Dollar Industries Limited will soon launch a unique range of products. Clubbed with new-age technology and Dollar’s trusted products, the upcoming range will be soon available for consumers across the country on e-commerce as well as offline stores.