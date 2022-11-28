Domakonda Fort, Kamareddy, conferred the prestigious UNESCO Asia – Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation!

Hyderabad, November 28, 2022: The Domakonda Fort project, Kamareddy, Telangana, India, has been conferred the UNESCO Asia – Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation – Award of Merit for 2022.

13 projects from 6 countries were selected by UNESCO from a total of the 287 entries they received this year.

The UNESCO representative at the awards ceremony said that the Domakonda Fort is a private initiative that has successfully restored cultural space for the community, and the project has generated appreciation for creating community pride.

For the conservation of Domakonda Fort, Conservation Architect Ms. Anuradha Naik, B.Arch. (Hons.), M. Arch., RIBA, RIAS, FRSA, FRAS, was appointed chief consultant.

The project is a private initiative undertaken by Mr. Anil Kamineni, one of the descendants of the erstwhile Domakonda Samasthan family, and his wife Shobana, with required permissions from the Archeological Department.