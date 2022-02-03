Doner Grill Introduces Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Catering Services for Weddings and Private Parties for San Diego Residents

Mediterranean cuisine has been gaining popularity in the US. About 60% of people (ref: https://www.ift.org/news-and-publications/food-technology-magazine/issues/2020/december/features/middle-east-meets-middle-america) who’ve tried it claim to like it. In fact, Middle Eastern cuisine has become one of the leading culinary trends (ref: https://www.businessinsider.com/mediterranean-middle-eastern-food-gaining-popularity-2018-6) in recent years, with Mediterranean restaurants opening up across the country.

One such popular restaurant is Doner Grill, based in Downtown San Diego. The Mediterranean-inspired eatery has become a crowd favorite in the area given its authentic middle eastern menu and freshly cooked food.

Besides serving customers in-house and those placing online orders via UberEATS, Postmates, and other delivery partners, the restaurant now also offers premium quality catering services for their customers across the city. Doner Grill offers catering services for private events like wedding receptions, holiday parties, and corporate events.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said, “Mediterranean food has become extremely trendy these days here in the US. We’re not sure if it’s because of people adopting healthier eating habits or because they find Mediterranean food exotically attractive, or because it tastes brilliantly fresh. But what we do know is that it’s an incredibly convenient cuisine to go for, especially when you’re hosting a big party. Mediterranean food is presentable, delicious and can be prepared fresh—making it a perfect catering option.”

The restaurant offers a large variety of middle eastern dishes on their catering menu, including several salads, a la carte meats, sides, and dips, including hummus, rice, and French fries. They also serve falafel and wraps, including shawarmas and gyros. They also have desserts on their menu, including the pistachio baklava, a best-seller.

The catering service is both affordable and convenient, with the restaurant also offering single-serving signature plates that can be paid for per head.

San Diego residents looking for reliable Mediterranean catering services can get in touch with the food experts at Doner Grill using the given contact details.