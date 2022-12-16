Donna Leah Designs Struts the Faith & Fashion Show Runway Event

Miami Fashionistas were delighted to see the latest collection from Donna Leah Designs during the Faith & Fashion Show which took place at Saint Thomas University. The event is based on the book by Tobi Rubinstein, “The House of Faith & Fashion: What My Wardrobe Taught Me About Gd.” Rubinstein has commented that fashion industry titan Fern Mallis and fashion style icon Iris Apfel both call her their Fashion Rabbi.

Rubinstein spoke with the head of programming for the business fashion and merchandising school at Saint Thomas University about two unlikely subjects –faith and fashion. As part of the talk, Rubinstein joked, “I guess I’m going to make you feel not so guilty about going shopping.”

As part of the fashion discussion led by Rubinstein, Donna Leah Designs (www.donnaleahdesigns.com) showcased key pieces from her current collection.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this fashion event that takes into consideration the many ways women dress and embrace fashion. We are all individuals with different tastes, interests, and cultures. It’s exciting to be a part of something that expands the conversation and embraces the current inclusivity movement. Working with Tobi is about bringing greater awareness to faith and fashion, and I’m looking forward to the future!” said Donna Leah.

Highlights included key pieces from the eveningwear collection. The Donna Leah Designs Green Goddess gown which features a dramatic shawl and powerful color brings out confidence with a jewel neck design. The room buzzed when the orange sunshine gown was modeled. This style was created in a bold orange hue and sleeves with breathtaking movement.

Other key eveningwear gowns highlighted were a long sleeve silver sequin gown with a luxurious scarf detail. Perfect for the winter season, no matter the climate, was a stunning blue sequin dress with dramatic flair sleeves and cape. A white-beaded and also a multi-color ensemble received accolades from the enthusiastic audience.

Donna Leah also showcased her most recent Sparky For Hoodies collection. The newly launched designs feature luxury fabrics from the gown collection in a casual yet super chic way. In addition, there was also a selection of easy to wear two-piece sets.

Adorned in a detailed gold beaded and fringe long-sleeve gown, Donna Leah proudly stood with the models during the finale. “This is an amazing gathering of dynamic members of the fashion industry in Miami. My collection truly embodies the colors and vibrancy of the city. I feel blessed to be a part of this unique event that speaks to modest designs that are fabulous and fashionable,” said the designer.

Donna Leah Designs studio is based in Miami where the colors of the city inspire a collection of unique eveningwear. A graduate of New York’s well-respected Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), the Donna Leah uses fashion to communicate her vision of empowerment and a woman’s inner confidence. Her styles make a bold statement while being glamorous and unique at the same time.

pic source: nb communication