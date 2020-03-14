Dosti Realty announces enticing Gudi Padwa offers to celebrate the auspicious occasion

Padwa has always been considered an auspicious occasion to purchase a home. Dosti Realty, a well-known name in the real estate sphere, is all set to offer customers enticing festive occasion of Gudi Padwa for its residential projects Dosti Belleza – Parel, Dosti Pearl – Off Ghodbunder Road, Thane (W) and Dosti West County – Balkum, Thane (W) and Dosti Planet North – Shil Thane respectively. The offer which is valid till March 30, 2020, will facilitate the buyers to strengthen their investment plans.

Customers looking to buy a spacious 3 BHK home in Dosti Belleza which is nearing possession will be bestowed with gold worth up to INR 12 Lakhs along with no stamp duty and registration charges. Located in the heart of the city – Parel, Mumbai, and designed by the renowned Hafeez Contractor, the property offers great connectivity, social , religious, educational , entertainment conveniences around as well as various amenities like Gymnasium , Podium Garden , Seating Deck with Pergola, Party Lawn, Kids’s Play Area ,Walking Path, etc with the building.

In Thane, home buyers looking to invest in the nearly completed Dosti Pearl can avail the offer of a 1-year rental from the date of booking and also enjoy a no stamp duty and registration charges benefit on their 3 BHK purchase. Besides this, in Dosti West County there is a 2-year rental from date of booking plus no stamp duty and registration charges being offered on 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes of varying sizes. This ensures that potential home buyers have ample choices to suit their requirements and also get a great deal on this auspicious occasion. Both these projects have a host of lifestyle amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, billiards, carom, chess, table tennis, kids play areas, multipurpose lawn, etc.

For those looking to buy a 1 BHK, 2 BHK or 3 BHK home in Dosti Planet North at Shil Thane they can avail a no stamp duty benefit. Dosti Planet North comes with a host of outdoor amenities like Multipurpose lawn, Kids Play Area, Jogging Track, Multipurpose Sports Court, Cricket Area, Outdoor Gym, Amphitheatre, Skating Rink, and Adventure sports area, fulfilling one’s recreational needs. There is also a private clubhouse – Dosti Club Royale with lifestyle amenities such as Indoor Swimming Pool with Kids Pool, Gymnasium, Snooker, Table Tennis, Squash Court, Steam Room, Jacuzzi Room and Multipurpose Room adjacent to the project. Besides this, the Dosti Foundation School adjacent to the project ensure one’s child a bright future.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Deepak Goradia- Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says,” Buyers always consider this festival to be the best time around the year when it comes to booking a new home. Property demand generally increases during the period of Gudi Padwa and developers also try and introduce different festive discounts/ schemes to attract buyers. “