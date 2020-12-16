Dosti Realty eyes Rs 2000+ CR revenue as it launches a landmark project in New Wadala: Dosti Eastern Bay

The brand Dosti Realty began its legacy in New Wadala with the development of its landmark project Dosti Acres that transformed the Antop Hill, Wadala location into a premium residential destination. Since then it has made its mark across the MMR region known for its value of money propositions and lifestyle changing developments, with a portfolio of 10 mn.sq.ft of development completed till date. Dosti Realty now comes back to where it all began to unveil another spectacular landmark project Dosti Eastern Bay at New Wadala which is around 10 mins from BKC and 15 mins from Fort.

Designed by world-renowned architect and Padmabhushan Award winner Mr. Hafeez Contractor, each space has been carefully detailed to ensure ones living experience is not just fulfilled but has a sense of wonderment. As one enters this building they are welcomed by a grand entrance of five stately pillars that create an aesthetic charm to the building design. The 50 ft wide covered driveway creates a regal experience but is also a very practical feature introduced to ensure that irrespective of the weather one will always look their best when they step out of their car. The grand double-height lobby sets the tone for not just the residents’ experience but also guests. Equivalent to a hotel like an ambiance, this spacious lobby will have plush interiors and seating to create a wow factor even for those who come to visit.

Commenting on the project Ms. Shraddha Goradia – Director, Dosti Realty, “Dosti Eastern Bay in New Wadala will redefine the aspect of luxury as it will be holistically well-blended with recreation, wellness, and urban amenities, as preferred by the conscious homebuyers. Besides this, the homes are Vastu compliant and offer spectacular views of the Eastern Freeway, Central Mumbai and Bandra – Worli Sea Link. In keeping with Dosti Realty’s focus on environment-friendly homes that enhance user well-being, the project has also got a Gold pre-certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) so sustainability is an added advantage. The project will also showcase 200+ trees creating fresh green lush surroundings as well as clean air for its residents.”

One of the unique features of Dosti Eastern Bay is the elevated spread of amenities. While recreation like Football, Box Cricket and Tennis is at the ground floor level, the rest of the amenities have been created at the 5th Podium level which is part open to sky. This elevated amenities zone will have multiple pools like a 30 M lap swimming pool, kids pool, toddlers pool, bubble pool and reflecting pools creating a cool and calm ambience. Besides this, there would be a host of other recreational facilities like a gymnasium, outdoor chess, putting lawn, fitness lawn, kid’s play areas, elderly fitness zone, squash courts, indoor games rooms with carom chess, foosball, table tennis, billiards etc. Parties and other small functions can also be conducted within the building without disturbing ones abode as Dosti Eastern Bay has its very own Party/ Multipurpose lawn, Banquet Hall with outdoor Dining Deck and BBQ Garden with lookout deck. And for those looking to just sit back and relax as well there is a sunning lawn, reflexology path, lounge deck as well as look out deck.

Adding on Mr. Anuj Goradia – Director, Dosti Realty says “Dosti Eastern Bay which stands tall at approximately 550 ft will be developed making use of some of the best construction techniques from across the globe. Nearly 20,000 metric tonnes of steel have been used in the project and M70 grade concrete has been used to ensure a high level of construction quality. The finest shuttering systems from PERI (Germany) and high-quality aluminium form work (Korea) have been used to create durability and enable speedy project completion. Our construction hoists are by Alimak (Sweden) and we have also used a metal edge protection system to ensure high levels of safety at the site. In terms of construction finance, the project is supported by HDFC Ltd.”

But the luxury doesn’t end here, the 1st habitable floor at Dosti Eastern Bay starts at around 88 feet above ground level. And as one goes higher, they will enjoy breath-taking views of the Eastern Freeway, Central Mumbai, and Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes of varying sizes launched in Phase 1 are situated in two wings namely Wing A – Dosti Marina and Wing B – Dosti Oceania. With just 4 apartments in Dosti Marina and 4 elevators as well as 6 apartments in Dosti Oceania and 5 elevators, convenience is poised to take on a new level, ensuring minimal waiting time to ones abode.

Mr. Nitin Nagpal – Director Sales and Marketing, Dosti Realty further interjects “This project is one of the few new projects in the city which is being built on an approximately 5 acres land parcel which has no SRA or redevelopment component within the plot. Furthermore, the Wadala location itself is at the epicentre of a colossal urbanization spree that has been undergoing a residential, commercial, and infrastructural metamorphosis. MMRDA’s proposed plans of transforming Wadala into BKC-2 will further positively impact property values in this corridor. The upcoming Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link and the upcoming Metro Line 4 (Wadala – Kasarvadavli) and Metro Line 11 Wadala-GPO (CST), are other factors that have spurred the interest of end users and investors alike.”

New Wadala as a location already tops the charts due to its easy connectivity to business landmarks like BKC and Nariman Point. The area’s easy accessibility to the Sion-BKC Flyover, Eastern Freeway, Eastern Express Highway (EEH), and Chembur-Wadala monorail has enhanced transport linkages in this belt. Being a well-laid-out district carved out to decongest the city has propelled the metropolis’s realty growth curve through its steady property market, location advantage, increased liveability index and ROI prospects.

Dosti Eastern Bay – Phase 1 project is registered under RERA NO. P51900025142 and is available on website – https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Bookings open for Phase 1, Wing A – Dosti Marina & Wing B – Dosti Oceania only. Please note that sale/lease of premises in the above referred project shall be governed by the terms and conditions of Agreement for Sale/Lease. T&C Apply

About Dosti Realty:

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and has delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered 10 mn. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.