Dosti Realty’s offers special grants to the Potential Homebuyers

Dosti Realty, one of the most prestigious brands in Mumbai residential real estate presents special offers to Potential Homebuyers on their project Dosti Desire located off Ghodbunder Road, Thane W and Dosti Belleza in Parel till February 24, 2020, to further stimulate property buying and fulfill the home buying dream of customers
In Dosti Desire potential buyers looking for a 3 BHK can avail a zero GST offer plus they will get air-conditioned homes and a modular kitchen for this limited period.
In Dosti Belleza its a triple gain for those wanting to buy a spacious 3 BHK with benefits like no stamp duty, registration and GST on their project.
Both the projects are nearing possession, making it a win-win situation for the potential buyers to avail the best of offers and have their dream home ready at the earliest.
