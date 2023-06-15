DoT, Delhi LSA organises an EMF awareness programme through Webinar on 14-06-2023

New Delhi, 15, June 2023: To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Delhi LSA organized an EMF awareness programme through Webinar on 14-06-2023.

In this webinar various aspects of EMF radiation was presented by DoT Delhi LSA and health-related queries and myth about the harmful effect of EMF radiations from mobile towers was also clarified by a medical expert, Dr. Vivek Tandon, Professor (Neurosurgery), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

EMF radiation is RF/Electromagnetic energy emitted from mobile tower antenna and mobile handsets are non-ionizing having very low energy. Based on scientific evidence, studies, and reports available, it is found that there is no conclusive evidence of the stated danger of EMF radiation from mobile towers. Further, the EMF emissions from a mobile tower, which are below the safe limits prescribed by International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO), have no convincing scientific evidence of causing adverse health effects.

Department of Telecommunication (DoT), through its field units, has already taken necessary steps and adopted stricter norms for safety from EMF radiation that are emitted from mobile towers. DoT has adopted the radiation norms which are 10 times stricter than the norms prescribed by ICNIRP as recommended by WHO. All the information on Mobile tower radiation is available to the public on DoT’s website: https://dot.gov.in/journey-emf

DoT and Telecom. Service Providers (TSPs) take various measures to ensure the EMF compliance of mobile towers/ Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) to safe limits.

All telecom service providers ensure that radiation from mobile towers (BTSs) are within safe limits prescribed by DoT and self-certification to this effect is submitted to respective DoT, field units on launch, whenever a change occurs, and also on a biennial/triennial basis. All mobile towers start functioning commercially only after the submission of self-certification. Testing of radiation of working mobile towers is regularly carried out by field unit of DoT Delhi on a sample basis which is up to 5% of the total working mobile towers (BTS) annually. Department of Telecom (DoT), Ministry of Communications has a web portal for Information sharing on Mobile Towers and EMF Emission Compliances. The portal can be accessed at www.tarangsanchar.gov.in. The EMF Portal provides a public interface where an easy map-based search feature has been provided for viewing the mobile towers in vicinity of any locality. By the click of a button, information on the EMF compliance status of mobile towers can be accessed. Additionally, any person can request for EMF emission measurement at his/her premises by paying a nominal fee of ₹ 4000/- online.

The Webinar was focused to clear doubt among various stakeholders including Public Representatives, Government Departments/ agencies, RWAs, CSOs, Urban Local Bodies/ Municipalities, and the general public regarding misconceptions about EMF radiation and its effect on health so that no hindrance is created for the development of mobile towers and telecommunication infrastructure to ensure the best quality of services and network coverage to one and all.