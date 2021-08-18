Double delight for Roca Parryware, receives two awards from the Economic Times Group

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd, India’s leading manufacturer of bathroom products and a pioneer in premium bathroom solutions, recently bagged two prestigious awards for Roca and Parryware during the 1st edition of Best Brands in Building Materials and Fittings Industry 2021 and 3rd edition of ET Spott Awards 2021 respectively by The Economic Times Group. For its creative Valentine’s Day campaign “LOOve Filter Campaign,” Parryware received a Silver award in the category of “Small Budget Campaign on Digital/Social Media Platforms,” which not only outperformed all of the huge competition but also set a new benchmark for future editions.

With an aim to engage with consumers and roping them in for some couple-centric, light-hearted fun revealing their bathroom secrets, Parryware kicked off its campaign ‘LOOve Filter Campaign’ on Valentine’s Day this year. Conceptualized by Dentsu Impact, the campaign in its shortest span achieved more than 3.1 million reach and a million participation.

Commenting on the win, Mr. KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware said, “Roca is a leading brand in the sanitaryware industry, and we are doing everything we can to meet our consumers’ ever-changing needs. We are overjoyed and grateful to have received the ‘Best Brands in Building Materials and Fittings Industry’ award for Roca, as well as the ET Spott award for Parryware’s ‘LOOve Filter Campaign. These two awards reinforce the fact that Roca Parryware has always been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to all bathroom worries and making it a room of experience for all. This honour will undoubtedly motivate us to work harder and do better in the future.”

The Economic Times Best Brands is a research-based initiative that endeavors to highlight brands that have gained customers’ confidence, maintained their positions over a period and sailed successfully through dynamic market challenges. ET Spott Awards honours brilliance in video and audio streaming and recognizes the efforts and achievements of the creators, platforms, and marketers behind it. It seeks content that is fresh, campaigns that are engaging and ideas that are innovative.