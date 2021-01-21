Double sales in 60 days! Gaurav Bhagat Academy’s 10X Sales Online Program is back in 2021

New Delhi: Gaurav Bhagat Academy, one of India’s leading sales training and mentorship establishments, has recently announced the date for it next 10X Sales Online Program. The program has already helped businesses achieve amazing results including even doubling their sales in just 60 days. The 5-week program gets underway on the 21st of January. The timing for the inaugural batch of 2021 couldn’t have been better, most businesses are still struggling with sales almost a year after the COVID 19 pandemic started causing havoc around the world. Many companies are still reporting stagnant or falling sales even with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

With the beginning of the New Year, there’s hope that things will get better and the Gaurav Bhagat Academy is enabling businesses to shine during this time. The 10X Sales Online Program contains the best sales secrets from Grant Cardone, the world’s #1 sales trainer and New York Time’s bestselling author. Being the sole licensee of Grant’s content in India, Gaurav Bhagat Academy is the only institution where this premium content is available for sales professionals. Much of the content is also being tweaked keeping in mind Indian businesses and the environment here.

The program is divided into 5 sessions and each session targets to strengthen a specific area. The five sessions are as follows:

SESSION 1: MASTERING OBJECTIONS & GETTING PAST NO.

Mastering the road to the sale.

The 12 step guide to getting more customers.

Using EQ to overcome objections that your clients can have.

Handling & overcoming the top objections that you hear.

The 10X rule & how you need to apply it.

SESSION 2: HOW TO STAND OUT FROM YOUR COMPETITION… ESP ONLINE

How to use the Internet & the phone to say the right things and get your clients to listen.

Never having a price problem with your clients.

Fact-finding mastery and finding the DBM.

The 12 negotiation strategies that you need to know and not have them used against you but use them to get wins.

SESSION 3: HOW TO USE SALE TECHNOLOGY TO GET AHEAD IN THIS MARKET

How to stand out from your competition using offline and online strategies.

Using the ultimate fact-finding and demonstration tools to stand out as the only choice.

How to leverage technology to get ahead in this market.

SESSION 4: HOW TO USE THE INTERNET & THE PHONE TO SAY THE RIGHT THINGS AND GET YOUR CLIENTS TO LISTEN

Building and leading a rock star sales team under you.

How to get the best out of your sales team.

Closing like a star module, which will increase your closing ratios manifold. Remember, if you can’t close then everyone loses.

SESSION 5: LIVE ROLEPLAYS AND OBJECTION HANDLING

Role plays & Objection handling because practice makes perfect.

The Gaurav Bhagat Academy has been supporting businesses throughout the lockdown period. Even though the global economic engine was brought to a grinding halt, the Gaurav Bhagat Academy managed to help several of its participants achieve major breakthroughs. In a survey conducted by the academy among 50 past participants, it was found that 70% of the respondents are doing better than they did in 2019, and 100% of the respondents said that they’ve been able to gain positive traction even amid dire circumstances with the assistance from the Gaurav Bhagat Academy.

Talking about the program, Gaurav Bhagat, founder of the Gaurav Bhagat Academy said, “Our goal has always been to empower businesses and align their sales strategies with the consumer expectations, so as to create a win-win situation for everybody. The pandemic has led to a drastic shift in consumer behavior and expectations and many businesses are finding it difficult to accommodate this sudden change. We intend to help them through this transition and equip them with the right tools. I believe everyone is sent on this Earth with a specific purpose, and I have discovered that mine is to help business organizations achieve their goals. With this program and many others, I believe we can accomplish this goal.”