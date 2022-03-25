Double Tree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad appoints Ashwarya Varma as the Marketing and Communication Manager

Pune, March 25, 2022: DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad has announced the appointment of Ashwarya Varma as the Marketing and Communications Manager. She shows immense credibility and promises to shoulder responsibilities in order to carry out all marketing and PR driven activities. Bringing on table years of experience she is all set to elevate the brand’s positioning, driving engagement and raise the revenue levels through innovative marketing campaigns and PR activities.

Ashwarya has nearly six years of professional work experience and prior to joining DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad, her last stint was with a PR agency- Adfactors PR where she was responsible for carrying out all key communication and PR activities for several major brands.

Ashwarya holds a PGD in Media and Communication as well as a BBA in Media and Communication from Whistling Woods International, Mumbai.