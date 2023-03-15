DoubleTree by Hilton Agra Celebrates “Women In Taste”

Agra, 15th March 2023: DoubleTree by Hilton Agra presents Women In Taste, a platform to celebrate and empower the women of Agra. It’s a platform for the home cooks of Agra to showcase their culinary skills.

The hotel’s Executive chef Ameet Rane along with Dr.Renuka Dang, Dietician & President of Gourmet Club of Agra have together shortlisted 12 home cooks from Agra who will get a chance to cook in the kitchen of the hotel.

Every day two or three dishes prepared by one Home Cook shall be displayed on the buffet. The 10 day event will start from 15th March and the grand finale will be on 25th March and is available for dinner from 730 pm onwards.

Commenting on the occasion, Shyam Kumar, General Manager of the hotel said, “We wanted to do something unique for the women of Agra and came out with the concept of Women in Taste. This is a unique and innovative concept and is a celebration of talent and skills. Here we are giving a chance to the selected ladies to cook their specialties for our guests which shall be served with buffet at North 27.”

Led byDr.Renuka Dang and the hotel’s Executive chef Ameet Rane, the names of the selected home cooks are Richa Ralli , Mansi Juneja, Harleen Ahuja, Simran Awtani, Anju Bajaj, Anju Lalwani, Ashima goyal, Dr Vatsala Srivastava, Ankita Mehrotra, Sonal Garg, Jyoti Nayyar and Meenal Gupta.

Women in Taste promises to be a mélange of flavours, cuisines and cooking styles and tells a powerful story of diverse backgrounds, experiences and learnings.