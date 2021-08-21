DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji to relaunch its signature restaurant- Feliz to promote local and authentic flavours of Goa

Goa– Encouraged by the response by the guests, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji plans to relaunch its signature restaurant- Feliz on 21st August 2021, offering an all-new authentic Goan widespread menu and services for two meals of the day, lunch and dinner. The artisanal menu is curated by celebrated chef Vidhya Gawas at DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji to offer authentic home-cooked Goan cuisines and gourmet delights comprising starters, appetizers, main course, desserts and beverages. With this curated menu, now guests can experience the versatility and richly layered flavours and textures of genuine Goan culinary affair at any time of the day.

Commenting on the reopening, Mr Shiv Bose, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji said, “The Resort has always believed in providing value-based experience to the guests who leave with nothing but fine memories. This helped us to innovate not only with our property but also with the F&B which acts as a core catalyst in customer experience. Hence, with our reinvention, we plan to elevate the customer needs and create a niche for authentic Goan delicacies to promote the local culture and cuisine.”

Master Chef Vidhya Gawas, Feliz by DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji said, ” I have always been passionate about creating dishes which reflects my love and the culture I am proud of. Therefore, it is a great honor to be associated with an international brand like the DoubleTree by Hilton, with whom I share my vision of authenticity and provide signature experience to the guests.

Feliz will offer a host of coastal food and will also include specials customized to the landscape of the place and the rich heritage of Goa. The menu will offer a balanced option for vegetarians and non-vegetarians and will have tasting set menus for the discerning palate.

The uniqueness of the venue will also be its diverse range on beverage offerings that will complement the food at the venue. Guests will also get the opportunity to buy ethnic Goan merchandise and treat themselves with locally crafted beverages.