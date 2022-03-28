DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad appoints Apoorva Tripathi as the Finance Manager

Pune, March 28, 2022: DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad, announces the appointment of Apoorva Tripathi as the Finance Manager, she will be responsible for driving the hotel’s key commercial growth, and devising initiatives to boost the hotel’s positioning.

A dynamic team leader, in her current role, Apoorva will not only focus on growing the business aspect of the hotel, but would also work towards the reinforcement of the brand and its core ethos. She will also work on creating a sustainable business stream for the brand.

In all her prior roles, Apoorva has played a key role in accelerating the brands goals which have resulted in her achieving senior positions. Throughout the years she has been a dynamic, loyal, seasoned professional at every organisation that she has been a part of.

Apoorva has a rich experience in Accounting & Audits in the hospitality industry. Her last stint was with The Renaissance Race Course Hotel where she was responsible for generating and providing accurate and timely results in the form of reports, presentations, providing direction and assistance to other organizational units regarding accounting, budgeting policies and procedures, as well as an efficient control and utilization of financial resources, and much more. She has also worked with other renowned hospitality brands such as Le Meridian – Nagpur, Taj Group – Goa etc.

Apoorva Tripathi secured her CMA course from The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India and started her professional journey nearly nine years ago. She loves spending time reading books, listening to music, playing badminton, and singing.

At Double Tree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad, Apoorva will be working closely with the leadership team to positively impact the overall hotel goals. Her focus will be on the positioning of the hotel while keeping in mind the evolving market conditions. “I am thrilled to embark upon this journey and be presented with this opportunity. The hotel has a very special place in the heart of many in Pune, to ensure that it carries on, while driving the financial operations and taking them to greater heights will be my main focus. During my time at Double Tree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad, I look forward to driving the team in achieving organisational goals and expanding the firm’s revenues”, says Apoorva Tripathi, Finance Manager, Double Tree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad.