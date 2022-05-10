DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune-Chinchwad brings Assal Konkan to your plates

Assal Konkan – Something Fishy Coming Your Way

May 10, 2022, Pune: DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune-Chinchwad brings to you delicious and lip-smacking delicacies straight from the land of Konkan. Curated by speciality Chef Narayan Rawale from DoubleTree by Hilton, Goa – Panjim with appetising food from the land of Malwan and Konkan comes the ‘Assal Konkan’ seafood pop-up restaurant that commences from May 10, 2022 in the evening hours 7:30pm onwards.

The gastronomic extravaganza at DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune -Chinchwad is offering the choicest of traditional Konkani and Malwani delights to its patrons during the 15-day-long ‘Konkani Food Trail’ called ‘Assal Konkan’ meaning Truly and Authentically Konkan.

Taking the name ahead in its true spirit the festival will capture and celebrate the beautiful nuances of the Konkan region which will be visible in the décor of the restaurant as well as the way the food is served.

Speaking on this gastronomical journey, Mr. Vinay Nair – General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune-Chinchwad said, “We are very excited to bring the Konkan delicacies to the plates of Punekars and we hope to bringing and giving the best services to our guests which creates for them a true Konkani experience. It is very rare that you see an authentic Konkani food festival in a branded hotel but that is what we are famous for, for doing something out of the box and going that one extra mile to give our patrons the best of gastronomical experiences.”

The menu at the festival is a treat for all food lovers and includes delicacies from the rich belt of Konkan ranging from Jeere Meere chicken and Peri Peri prawns to Ambotik and Bharli vangi. So, get ready to tickle your taste buds with some delectable delights at Assal Konkan.

