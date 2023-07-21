DP World ILT20 Season 2 to air LIVE on ZEE’s linear channels & OTT platform ZEE5 from Jan 2024

Star players retained include – Joe Root, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, James Vince, Trent Boult, Andre Russell, ShimronHetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chris Woakes

21 July 2023: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE) announced that the second season of the world’s second most-watched T20 cricket league – DP World ILT20, sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board., The action-packed tournament will air LIVE across the Company’s linear channels and OTT platform ZEE5 from Jan 2024.

Synonymous for its ground-breaking content, ZEE is committed to providing an even grander presentation of the 34-match format DP World ILT20. The second season promises enthralling cricket action in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah in January and February 2024 with the finest players from the cricketing world being retained by the six franchises- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors.

Rahul Johri, President – Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response DP World ILT20 received in its first season, generating a massive 367 million worldwide reach across TV and Digital platforms. The second season comes with an even bigger promise of an unparalleled cricketing action with the world’s top T20 cricketers retained by the six teams. DP World ILT20 Season 2 will continue to entertain viewers not just in India but across the world and build our sports business.”

General Secretary ECB MubashshirUsmani, commented, “DP World ILT20’s inaugural season was a roaring success. The tournament made waves worldwide through the presence of T20 superstars, quality cricket, world class production and a broadcast partnership which generated a reach of more than 367 million across TV and digital platforms. We are once again delighted to partner with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for Season 2 and our aim is to even better the outstanding broadcast numbers from India and around the world that we gathered from the inaugural season.”

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have retained the T20 mega star Andre Russell and last year’s captain, and the prolific spinner Sunil Narine. Other retained players include Joe Clarke, CharithAsalanka, Marchant De Lange, Ali Khan, Sabir Ali, and Matiullah Khan.

Desert Vipers, the finalists of Season 1, have retained the inaugural season’s top-scorer, Alex Hales and Captain Colin Munro. Other retained players from the previous season areWaninduHasaranga,Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Luke Wood, MatheeshaPathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sheldon Cottrell, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson and Ali Nasser.

Dubai Capitals have retained the ace West Indian player, Rovman Powell, and England’s stalwart Joe Root. The franchise has also retained DushmanthaChameera, Sikandar Raza, and Raja Akifullah Khan.

Champions, Gulf Giants have retained the captain James Vince, and Best Bowler of the Tournament Chris Jordan. Chris Lynn, ShimronHetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Gerhard Erasmus, Aayan Afzal Khan and Sanchit Sharma have also been retained by the franchise.

MI Emirates retention list is led by Kieron Pollard and highest T20 wicket taker Dwayne Bravo. The other retained players from Season 1 include Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Muhammad Waseem, Zahoor Khan, Daniel Mousley, FazalhaqFarooqi, Jordan Thompson, Will Smeed, Mckenny Clarke, and Andre Fletcher.

Sharjah Warriors have retained bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes and batsman Joe Denly. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mark Deyal, Junaid Siddique, and Muhammad Jawadullahare the players who have also been retained.

Official social media handles of DP World ILT20

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ilt20onzee

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/ilt20onzee/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/ilt20onzee