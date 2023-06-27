DP World provides thermal drones to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to protect wildlife and intensify surveillance

Nagpur, 27th June 2023: DP World, a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, in continuation of its commitment to the environment and wildlife protection, has provided thermal drones for the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, India. In addition, forest field staff will receive on-site training and support for operating the drones for a year.

The Tadoba National Park is the oldest and largest national park in the state of Maharashtra. The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve harbours at least 80 tigers, and there are over 200 tigers in the larger landscape. The reserve is a dry deciduous tropical forest ecosystem, which makes it prone to forest fires and therefore necessitates timely detection of fire hazards.

The drones funded by DP World are Mavic 3 Enterprise Series drones by DJI, which are equipped with a thermal imaging camera, a mechanical shutter, a 56× zoom camera, and RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) module for centimeter-level precision, enhancing the mapping and mission efficiency during surveillance.

The drones will support the collection of data from inaccessible landscapes, measure water body levels, and help in the creation of maps which will enhance biodiversity documentation. Furthermore, the thermal imaging capabilities of the drones will enable the forest field staff to detect signs of ground fires early on, enhance rescue and wildlife tracking capability, reduce forest offences, and ensure the safety of forest field staff and the local community.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Kevin D’Souza, Vice President, Commercial & Business Development, DP World Subcontinent said, “DP World is committed to the cause of the protection of the environment, conservation of wildlife and supporting those involved in forest and wildlife protection. The data collected by drones can be used to take well-planned precautionary steps directly protecting forests and wildlife. Drones can help in safeguarding the lives of forest field staff and the local community who live on the fringe areas of the forest”. Dr. Jitendra Ramgaokar, IFS Field Director, TATR and Executive Director TATR Conservation Foundation, said, “We would like to thank DP World for providing the thermal drones. Monitoring the reserve, particularly the fringe sections with human habitations, becomes difficult at night. This further creates problem in managing man-animal conflict situations and tracking of animals. The advanced technology of drones will better equip our rescue and rapid response teams and our field staff in general, to help us protect the endangered species in the forest and help us prevent illicit acts in and around the forest area.”

DP World is part of an industry task force led by “United for Wildlife”, which partners with key stakeholders to tackle unlawful wildlife trade. DP World has also signed 11 commitments, including stopping the transportation and trade of illegal wildlife products.