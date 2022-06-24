DP World receives National Logistics Excellence Award for being the “Best Port Service Provider” in India

Mumbai, 24 June 2022: DP World has been awarded the National Logistics Excellence Award 2021 for “Best Port Service Provider” in India and recognised as one of the “Best Rail Freight Service Providers” in the country for its innovations and transformative initiatives. The awards, launched in July 2021 and in their first edition this year, are organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and recognize change-makers in the logistics industry that demonstrate high levels of excellence and employ best practices.

The awards ceremony was attended by Shri Piyush Goyal, the Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles; Shri Som Prakash, Hon’ble Minister of State for Industry; and Smt. Anupriya Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce. DP World representatives accepted the award from Shri Piyush Goyal at a special ceremony hosted in New Delhi on 23rd June 2022.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, DP World Subcontinent said, “DP World is honoured to be awarded the ‘Best Port Service Provider’ in the country and recognised as one of the best rail freight service providers in India by DPIIT. I congratulate our on-ground project teams for supporting and living our vision for sustained excellence. We will continue to develop and implement strategies that help us set new, higher-quality benchmarks for all stakeholders. DP World is committed to building a smarter, fairer, and greener trade ecosystem through cutting-edge digital solutions and infrastructure that opens new markets, with sustainability at the heart of our strategy.”

DP World is one of the largest logistics companies in India, with a global network spanning 78 countries across six continents. With five state-of-the-art container terminals, DP World serves a third of India’s EXIM container market with a total installed handling capacity of 6 million TEUs per annum. It was the first company in the ports sector in India to set up a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the Government of India under which DP World Nhava Sheva was established. DP World also has a partnership with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to invest US$3 billion in the development of India’s logistics sector.