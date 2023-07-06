DPS Raj Nagar Extension Explores Growth Opportunities At Educator Rendezvous 2023

DPS Raj Nagar Extension joined hands with High School Moms (HSM) and the Indian Didactics Association (IDA) at the remarkable ‘Educator Rendezvous 2023’. The three-day, two-night residential conference brought together over 100 forward-looking school leaders to unlock new growth opportunities. The conference featured a series of insightful sessions spanning two days, centered around sustainability and the visionary future of education.

The conference proved incredible, productive, and inspiring based on the theme of sustainability in education. The event served as a platform for a diverse learning community comprising educators, industrialists, mentors from universities, and students, all collaborating to create a safe and sustainable education environment while celebrating the essence of “educator-hood.” Participants gained valuable knowledge and explored the farsightedness required to shape the educational landscape in the years to come.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with IDA for Educator Rendezvous 2023. This conference provided a unique platform for educators to come together, share insights, and foster sustainable practices in education. Through collaboration with HSM and IDA, our commitment to empowering school leaders and nurturing a forward-thinking educational ecosystem has come to reality,” said Ms. Pallavi Upadhaya, Principal, DPS Raj Nagar Extension.

High School Moms (HSM), known for its pro-bono career guidance and extensive opportunities for students, played a vital role in organizing this immersive event. Through its association with IDA, HSM facilitated school leaders’ participation, ensuring an enriching experience for all attendees.