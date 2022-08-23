Dr.Arvinder Singh, Arth Group made his name into The World Book of Records for Academic Excellence

Indore, August 2022: Dr.Arvinder Singh of the Arth Group of Udaipur, Rajasthan entered his name into the World Book of Records. Dr.Arvinder Singh is the first such post graduate medical doctor, who has mastered various fields along with medical science such as Management, Law Specialist, Cosmetology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Digital Marketing etc. He has a total of 123 degrees, diplomas and certificates, out of which 77 are academic and 46 are non-academic. Dr. Singh had earned the distinction of being the first Indian doctor to top IIM in 2009. While doing IIM, he got the biggest package of 90 lakhs from Scotland in 2008, but he rejected the package and decided to work in India. Apart from education, Dr. Singh has many other notable achievements like Gold Medal in Shooting, Scuba Diving Record, and Business Leader Award.

Dr. Singh is currently the Director and CEO of Arth Group of Companies in the field of Cosmetic Dermatology, Skin, Fitness and Pathology. He has obtained various diplomas and certificates from Oxford, UK, American Association of Aesthetic Medicine, Canadian Board of Aesthetic Medicine, International Academy of Sweden and Germany in cosmetic dermatology, aesthetic medicine, aesthetics and clinical cosmetology, medical laser etc. Notably, Dr. Singh is the Rajasthan’s first and only International Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. Moreover, the Chief Minister and Health Minister of Rajasthan recently honored him for his remarkable work in the field of Cosmetic Dermatology.

Dr. Singh believes that quality is very important in the field of healthcare, so under the leadership of Dr. Singh, Arth Skin and Fitness Center became India’s first QAI quality certified center as well as Arth Diagnostic is also the first diagnostic center in South Rajasthan to have both NABL and NABH Quality Accreditation Certificates.

Dr Singh has also recently established the Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology and LASER (IAMCL), accredited by London and registered with USA. Dr. Singh expressed the hope that more and more students would take vocational courses from this center and this institute would provide training and certification in the medical field. Under this institute, training for Diploma, Fellowships in Medical Cosmetology, Aesthetics and Medical LASER will be provided.