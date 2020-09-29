Dr Batra’s brings homeopathy to 1000 medical stores in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, September 2020: With over 40 lakh COVID-19 cases in India of which almost 1 lakh are from Gujarat, there is an urgent need to find a way to protect one’s self and family. With no conventional remedy in sight, boosting the body’s immunity is our country’s safest way to battle this pandemic.

Lowered immunity gives rise to ailments like recurrent colds and coughs, bronchitis, asthma, allergic rhinitis, hay fever, eczema, urticaria (wheals) and food allergies amongst others. Homeopathy is proven to be a natural immunity-booster.

According to the research studies provided by WHO on the efficacy of homeopathy for reduced immunity-based ailments, evidence has proven that homeopathy is effective. (https://www.who.int/drugresistance/amr_global_action_plan/143414_Gordon_Intcouncilforhomeopathy_otherngo.pdf): Homeopathy has a robust track record of controlling, managing and preventing outbreaks of infectious diseases on a large scale.

The Gujarat State Government has distributed the homeopathic prophylaxis to Covid-19 that has been prescribed by the AYUSH ministry, to 3.48 crore people in the state. The state government in a presentation made to WHO also stated that 99.6% of those under quarantine who were put under the AYUSH prophylaxis tested negative. Of the total 33,264 quarantined AYUSH beneficiaries, 14,184 of these quarantined people availed homeopathic treatment.

The organized homeopathy market in India is roughly estimated to be of Rs 3,000-crore value. While OTC homeopathy was approved by the government in 2017, there was a large gap in the availability of Homeopathic medicines. Dr Batra’s foray into the OTC homeopathy sphere will not just increase access to homeopathic medicines but will also ensure that people get the best medical benefits that are also cost-effective.

Dr Batra’s the pioneers of modern homeopathy in India; bring to you Immunity Oral Drops with an International Homeopathic Formulation that strengthens Immunity across all age groups. It is enriched with the natural extracts of Echinacea, Thuja, and other plant and minerals that have clinically proven efficacy.

Commenting on the launch of Homeo+ Immunity Boosting medicine at the press meet in Ahmedabad, Mr. Sanjoy Mukerji Group CEO, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies said, “The launch of Dr Batra’s Homeo+ Immunity is the need of the hour during this pandemic. With over 35 years of medical practice and the expertise of over 350 homeopathic doctors, we can bring the goodness of homeopathy which is safe, side effect free and cost effective.”

The first OTC homeopathy medicine from the Dr Batra’s range of wellness products, Dr Batra’s Homeo+ Immunity medicine, brings over 35 years of homeopathic medical expertise to every home. Dr Batra’s Homeo+ Immunity Medicine is priced at Rs 199 only and will be available online on Dr Batra’s website: https://bit.ly/31Z8ted. In Gujarat, the OTC homeopathy medicine will be available in 25 medical stores in Ahmedabad including all Planet Health Medical stores, Natraj Medical – Prahlad Nagar, Akshar Medical – Gahatlodiya, Mummy Medical – Kubir Nagar and Memon Medical – Sarkhej by 25th September and will be introduced in over 1000 medical stores in Surat, Baroda, Rajkot and Gandhidham in the coming months.

