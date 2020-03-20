DR.H.S.PAUL conferred with “Communicator of the Year 2020 Award”

Public Relation Council of India is the pan India Platform of communication, PR, Media, Advertising, HR, Marketing Communication Professionals, Mass Communication, Teachers and Students has recently organised 14th.Global Communication Conclave under the aegis of World Communications’ Council (WCC) with theme being PR Beyond 20:20.

During the conclave PRCI, organised 11th Chanakya Awards for National & International Achievers 2020, Kautilya Awards for young communicators and Induction of PR Professionals with HALL OF FAME Awards at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Bangalore

On this occasion, Dr.H.S.Paul. Delhi Bureau Chief and Space Marketing Head (North India) of Daily Excelsior of Jammu conferred with prestigious “PRCI – 11th.Chanakya Communicator of the Year 2020 Award” for outstanding contribution to the Profession, Industry & Society. Dr.Paul has been instrumental in exploring the potentials of Jammu & Kashmir market among all categories of advertisers throughout the country.

Since 1989, Dr.Paul is working as a Regional Head Space Marketing (North India) and Delhi Bureau Chief for EXCELSIOR – The Largest Circulated English Daily of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been honoured by many Schools, Universities, Professional, Religious & Social Organisations for his extra ordinary contributions in the respective fields. He is also a former President of Delhi Advertising Club, President of Paul Media Services, Vice – Chairman of PR Society of Delhi, Member of Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia, Advertising Standards Council of India, Mumbai, Delhi Management Association and Chelmsford Club of India.

Expressing his views on the felicitation Dr. H.S.Paul said, “It is an honour for me to receive the Prestigious “Communicator of the year Award” and hoping to work towards mentoring the youth especially from smaller cities to help them emerge as better communicators of tomorrow in their respective fields.”

According to M.B.Jayaram, Chairman Emeritus PRCI, “ It is a pleasure for us to confer the “Communicator of the Year – Chanakya Award 2020” to Dr. H.S. Paul who is greatly known for his contributions to the Media, Advertising Industry and Society . I wish him more success in the future.”

PRCI also honoured other stalwarts on the occasion and they are Shri Anil Saberwal – Executive Director (HR) Powergrid, Shri Naresh Kumar – GM (CC) Powergrid, Shri Anuj Dayal – ED(PR) Delhi Metro, Shri S S Rao – GM (PR) PFC, Shri G S Bawa – Communication Veteran and Former GM (PR) Airport Authority of India, Shri K M Prashanth – HOD (CC) NTPC, Shri Sanchit Sharma – Director, Critique Communication, Shri Vivek Shukla – Editor in Chief, PSU Watch, Shri Vipin Kharbanda – Vice President Marketing, Divya Himachal and some others Achiever’s in their respective fields of India and abroad.

The AWARDS were presented by Shri M.B.Jayaram – Mentor, Chairman Emeritus PRCI, Sh Bassavraj Bommai – Home Minister Govt of Karnataka, Justice Nagmohan Dass – Former Justice, Karnataka High Court, Lt Gen M K S Yadav VM, Shri Elbert.C of NTPC. B.N.Kumar – Chairman; Governing Council, Dr.T.Vinay Kumar – Chairman; 14th.Global Conclave, S.Narender – National President; PRCI, Ms. Geetha Shankar Chairperson – YCC, US Kutty – Conclave Gen.Secretary; Dr.Latha T.S – Chairperson; Bangalore Chapter, Dr.Ramachandra – Chairman Awards Committee, H.S.Ramakrishna – Secretary, Bangalore Chapter and a few other high dignitaries in the presence of hundreds of participants..