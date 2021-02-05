Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, Executive Chairman, Capital India Finance Ltd (CIFL) on RBI policy announcement

Dr. Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, Executive Chairman, Capital India Finance Limited (CIFL)

“With this accommodative stance, the RBI is expecting normalization of sectors as the CRR will further open up space for a variety of market operations and make lending easier. The RBI extending Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) to NBFCs will further enhance credit flow and potential for the affordable housing sector, SMEs, infrastructure projects etc. Since the resident individuals can now make remittances to IFSCs for NRIs, it will increase the flow of remittances from foreign countries.”