Dr. K. M. Cherian’s Frontier Mediville opens doors to Vietnam’s USM Healthcare

In the recent highlight of India’s Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Vietnam to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, an association was formed to establish the very same ties on the grounds of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. While the population of Vietnam amounted up to an approximate amount of 100 million, it was found that one of the major causes of deaths in the country pertains to Coronary Artery disease alone. Being the 15th most populated country in the world, this visit resulted in the liaison to be materialized around these matters, as well.

Due to the light shone on this situation, Vietnam usually sought a diagnosis of this though the import of Cardiovascular Stents and accessories from other countries, especially from the U.SA. Vietnam currently has 70 to 80 Catheter labs, but no manufacturer of Stents, all until USM Healthcare was introduced. USM Healthcare was established in 2012 and is the first Vietnamese company to produce cardiovascular products such as PTCA Balloon Catheter, Coronary Stent System, and Intravenous Catheter. With Mediville being the company’s collaborator, the visit made by Bio-Medical Engineers, Technologist and other personnel have conducted a series of Stent Testing at Frontier Mediville. The infrastructure, quality of services and the professionalism offered at Mediville Bio Science Park were also sincerely appreciated. The primary results including Histopathology, Electron microscopic and PK Studies, etc. will be available after a 90-day time span.

Commenting on the same, Dr. K. M. Cherian, CEO and Chairman of Frontier Lifeline Hospital said, “It gives me immense joy in opening our doors to Vietnam and its people. I look forward to working and supporting USM Healthcare as they come to utilise our facilities here at Frontier Mediville for their research and development, along with testing. My team and I also look forward to ensuring that USM Healthcare is at ease and comfort while working towards keeping the world happy and healthy. With immense gratitude for choosing Frontier Mediville, I hope we are able to achieve greater heights in our field of work and that we always keep strengthening our bonds with Vietnam now and forevermore.”

Dr. Cherian further added, “This association was formed during the time of visit of our Honourable Vice President of India to Vietnam. Apart from other areas where he has signed various MoUs with the Vietnamese Government, this is one area where we are proud of the fact that we could also contribute to showcase our standing in Basic Medical Research. With foreign companies recognizing the importance of the Research, Development and Testing facilities of India, through the availability of the same at Frontier Mediville, it is slightly disappointing to see that the Government is not supporting initiatives taken for the same purpose. It would be better if we were offered additional support for these ventures, as well.”