Dr K N B Murthy takes charge as the Vice Chancellor of Dayananda SagarUniversity

Dr D Hemachandra Sagar, in his capacity as Chancellor of Dayananda Sagar University (DSU), Bengaluru appointed Dr KNB Murthy as the Vice Chancellor of DSU on 1st April 2020.

He took over the charge from Professor ANN Murthy, the first Vice Chancellor of DSU whose term came to an end on 31st March 2020.

A distinguished academician and administrator, Dr KNB Murthy was the Vice-Chancellor of PES University, Bengaluru from January 2014 to January 2020 (for two terms) after serving PES Institute of Technology (PESIT), Bengaluru as its Director / Principal from August 2005 to January 2014. He also holds the position of Chairman and is a member of various associations and committees.

Dr Murthy is an eminent academician. He holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering from Malnad College of Engineering then affiliated to University of Mysore and Masters degree in Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He received his PhD from Indian Institute of Technology – Madras, Chennai. He has an overall experience of 40 years in Teaching, Training, Industry, Administration, and Research.

His impeccable track record as an able and visionary administrator has been acknowledged by many prestigious awards and honours including CM Nagaraj Memorial Award – 2018 for immense contributions to higher education sector, instituted by East West Group of Institutions. He was also invited to New Mexico State University, USA as a research specialist in Parallel Computing during August 1998 and January 1999.

After assuming charge, Dr Murthy said, “My goal would be to enhance a renowned and internationally acclaimed institution such as DSU. I take it as a great opportunity to establish a globally impeccable academic profile of DSU. The effort will be to realize the vision of the University and redesign university pedagogical and administrative systems.”

Dr D Premachandra Sagar, Pro Chancellor of Dayananda Sagar University expressed his happiness and said, “The University is in great hands with Dr KNB Murthy who wields vast administrative and academic experience. I wish him all the best.”