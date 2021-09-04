Dr KK’s HCFI Summit and Awards: recognizing excellence and inspiring others

Dr KK’s HCFI (www.drkkshcfi.org) a leading National NGO committed to making India a healthier and disease-free nation, in association with Medtalks, a leading healthcare Learning and Patient Education Platform, is organizing the Dr KK’s HCFI Summit and Awards on 5th September 2021. The awards recognize exceptional contributions in the field of healthcare, teaching, social work and the environment by both individuals and organizations. They are also an effort towards thanking and showing gratitude to the many inspiring people whom one can look up to and learn from!

Dr Veena Aggarwal, Trustee Dr KK’s Heart Care Foundation of India said, “We are happy to bring the next edition of Dr KK’s HCFI Summit and Awards. The awards are not only a way to honor exceptional contributions in different fields especially healthcare but also represent the spirit of Padma Shri Dr K K Aggarwal, who embodied the very essence of what they stand for. By recognizing the work that all these inspiring people have done, we also aim to show our respect to Dr Aggarwal and the legacy of his work – both at a personal and professional level.”

The awards will be presented under various categories and include the GL Sanghi Award, Dr K K COVID Warrior, Dr K K Aggarwal Karma Yogi Award, and others such as excellence in teaching and various fields. All the awardees have been chosen by an eminent jury comprising people who are well-known for their work in various fields.

Event details

When: Awards on 5th September 2021, 7-8pm

Where: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vb1-2OgZfk0