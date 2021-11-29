Dr KK’s Heart Care Foundation of India marks its Founder’s Day with health camps and a host of other awareness activities

The NGO has been working for the welfare of people since its inception under the guidance of Dr K K Aggarwal and has benefited lakhs of people

Delhi, November 29, 2021: Dr KK’s HCFI a leading National not-for-profit NGO, actively working towards creating mass health awareness and providing solutions for India’s everyday healthcare needs, celebrated its Founder’s Day on the 29th of November 2021 at Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi. The highlight of the day was a mass free health check-up camp that was organized in Hauz Khas Village.

Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) was founded on 29th November 1986 by National Awardee, Philanthropist and Cardiologist, Dr KK Aggarwal. It has several programmes in the preventive and curative health, environment and wellness space. Since its inception, the NGO has enabled 500+ surgeries, 1000+ free echocardiograms, guided over 1000 patients, provided 5 lakh+ medical consultations, conducted 1 lakh+ free medical check-ups, trained 2 lakh+ in hands-only CPR, and sensitized 10 crore+ on health and sanitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Veena Aggarwal, Trustee Dr KK’s HCFI, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on health –specially the preventive aspect. Heart Care Foundation of India has been focusing on all-round health and awareness ever since it was founded. Under the able leadership of Dr K K Aggarwal, the NGO has been able to generate widespread awareness and ensure that everyone has access to check-ups, health information, and training. It is a proud moment for us to be celebrating the Founder’s Day of an NGO that has emerged as a forerunner in this space.”

Apart from the free health check-up camp, an interesting aspect of the Founder’s Day was the IClean Delhi drive with the aim of cleaning the area around Hauz Khas. A plantation drive was also undertaken thereafter. A hands-only CPR training, which is a regular aspect of every HCFI camp. Proceeds from a garage sale wherein every item was sold for under INR 200 will be used for free heart surgeries to be done under Dr KK’s HCFI.

Adding further, Naina Aggarwal Ahuja, Trustee Dr KK’s HCFI, said, “Dr K K Aggarwal’s motto has always been ‘everyone should have access to health checks and awareness’, ‘no one should die of a disease due to lack of access to treatment,’ and that ‘the show must go on.’ He has guided Dr KK’s HCFI through to the organization it has become today, doing a plethora of things for the greater good of the masses. On this Founder’s Day, we pledge to take his work forward and ensure that his legacy lives on. For him, health of the nation was foremost and the NGO is a living proof this mission.”

Dr KK’s HCFI has four flagship projects under its aegis. The Heart Care Foundation Fund ensures that no person dies of a heartdisease because of unaffordable treatment cost. The Dr KK Aggarwal Research Fund has been setup with the purpose of conducting and encouraging research and studies that help in the foundation’s aim of mass health education and treatment.

The Perfect Health Mela, a flagship event, is one ofthe most attended community health events, covering all aspects of health, incorporating all medical genres. The event is widely covered bymedia. Last but not the least, under the GL Sanghi Hands Only CPR 10 programme, camps are conducted to train people in the essential life-saving technique for revival after sudden cardiac arrest. There are also first aid training modules in partnership with the Red Cross Society.

Dr KK’s HCFI’s work during the pandemic has been another landmark. The NGO has been running a daily Free of Cost OPD on Zoom for patients across India. A team of doctors and covid educators offers free guidance and consultation to almost 1000 patients monthly. A total of 2 lakh patients have been helped as on today. The OPD has a dedicated section that is run in the memory of Mrs Renu Bamalwa who succumbed to Covid last year .

Dr KK’s HCFI LegalCell regularly files PILs on matters of national interest and also provides mediation services for the public at large. Dr KK’s HCFI Environment Cell runs a series of activities for the protection and improvement of the environment.