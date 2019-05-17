Dr KM Cherian Honored with Healthcare Personality of The Year award

Dr KM Cherian, CEO and Chairman of Frontier Lifeline Hospital was honoured with Healthcare Personality of The Year award by News 7 Tamil Nalam Virudhugalin association with Cornerstone Marketing. The grand crowning event was held at Taj Coromandel, and it witnessed the presence of prominent personalities from Chennai’s healthcare sector.

Cornerstone is an experiential marketing firm, which is first of its kind in South India, founded by Mr. RBU Shyam Kumar, who was also former CEO of PuthiyaThalamurai.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr KM Cherian said, “I’ve always believed that being honoured is more than just receiving an award and an applause- it is a huge motivation. I fully realize that this award is not only for me but also for my teammates who helped me to start this programme in India. It recognizes the hard work and encouragement given to me by my teammates in Railway Hospital. I must also remember and I am grateful to all the patients and their relatives for reposing confidence in me since many of the procedures were performed for first time in the country. “They took risk and I took the initiative” As many of you may know in early 1970s, the technology for Open Heart Surgery was primitive in our country and even the premier educational institutions such as Universities never had facilities. Indian Railways were supportive and some of the equipment were made locally by ICF, which were used for initial operations.”

Dr Cherian further added, “I feel grateful to almighty that I took the decision to leave my resident status in US and Australia and came back at the right time, at the right place with the right people. Awards like these encourage me to keep striving towards a better tomorrow for our society. Thank you for bestowing me with such an honour. It gives me immense joy in being the recipient of Healthcare Personality of The Year.”

Tamil Nadu is known as the Health Capital of India, and these Healthcare Awards were designed to recognize and felicitate the best medical providers based in Tamil Nadu, focusing on certain plugs like trust, quality of service, innovations, and so on.

The crowning event also honoured other extraordinary medical professionals for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields of study in the healthcare sector. The award winners were selected through a research team and validated through a distinguished jury.