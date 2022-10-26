Dr. Mamata Reddy Joins AI Logistix as a Co-Founder & CHRO

India, 26th October 2022: AI Logistix, your LAST sMILE delivery partner that aims to electrify the logistics with its end-to-end Green logistics solutions is pleased to announce that Dr. Mamata Reddy is joining as Co-Founder & Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) to head HR & Admin responsibilities with a focus on people & organizational development.

Mamata holds 10+ years of experience as an entrepreneur. She started her journey as an IT Engineer and her creative streak made her choose a path where she went to become an Aesthetic Clinical Derma Cosmetologist. She has seen the most underestimated success path of starting companies in real estate, and interiors and made them successful ventures within no time. Mamata is one of the main pillars behind AI Logistix getting into Green Deliveries as she is concerned about the environment, and organic products and is a strong woman trying to make this logistics space an equal opportunity player for women & transgender.

Talking about her new role, Mamata Reddy said, ”I firmly believe that hiring and developing people is the most important strategy for any organization because you bet on people and not on strategies. End of the day it’s people who run the organization and people are the differentiating factors. I am focussed to create an impeccable woman & Transgender workforce and make AI Logistix the Best Employer and Equal opportunity player.” Abdul Khadeer, Founder & CEO of AI Logistix, said,” Dr. Mamata Reddy would be an excellent asset for AI Logistix as we are all about providing Customer excellence and that happens only when we have good people around. Her focus on making logistics an equal opportunity player for Women and Trangenders is something which can change the mindset of people and make this company one of the best places to work.”

AI Logistix recently rebranded itself and is aiming to become the go-to LAST SMILE delivery partner by focusing on zero-carbon emission (Green deliveries) across India.

Mamata Reddy is based out of Bangalore. She has done a Ph.D. in Clinical Cosmetology, Aesthetic Dermatology, Food Science & Nutrition from Dr. M.G.R University, Chennai, and MSc. in Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics from KSOU, Mysore.