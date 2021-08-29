Dr. Mickey Mehta will be stepping into the super sixties

Four decades normally seem very long, but for Dr. Mickey Mehta it seems they flew past like a breeze. Yes this year as he steps into his 60th birthday, he also completes 40 years as the pioneer of the wellness industry on many counts. The first holistic health columnist in India, first fitness TV radio presenter, first one to bring fitness to reality shows (Indian idol junior, fame gurukool, Nach Baliye, channel V get gorgeous, channel V pop stars, and many more), first personal trainer of India, first one to promote equipment free training in India, first one to coach miss India / Mr. India / supermodels, etc. He also has a world record in teaching swimming in 24 hours.

Incidentally, he also completed 51 years of practicing yoga. Yet when we ask him are you a yogi? Pat comes the answer, “no am just an ordinary bhogi.”

He feels very fortunate as being appointed the FIT INDIA MOVEMENT champion and he also got the original Indian Olympics t-shirt to make videos for cheering the Indian Olympians.

Being a part of the Indian merchant steering committee for holistic health there are lots India can expect post-pandemic with his intended ventures HEALTHY INDIA WEALTHY INDIA.

As he steps into his 60th year, the Fit India movement turns three-is it a coincidence you ask? “And he says … I am simply blessed! ….”.

So what’s new we wonder? “Every moment, newness depends on your creativity driven by your own enthusiasm and getting inspired from within “. And he quickly opens up his cell phone with childlike enthusiasm, shows me the cover of his new book with global super chef Sanjeev Kapoor and the book is called, “IMMUNITY PLUS” where Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has contributed with health food recipes. Immunity plus also has a 4-week program of workouts, breathing, meditation, mind science, affirmations, and prayers. In his own words, it is a fully loaded club sandwich of well-rounded IMMUNITY all the way.

And knowing our mighty Mickey we certainly knew that wasn’t it at all. He once again pulls out his research paper on ‘IMMUNITY FOR HUMANITY’ by UGC- UNIVERSITY GRANTS COMMISSION for which he was assisted by Dr. Havovi Rana under the guidance of Dr. Ali Irani- HOD PHYSIOTHERAPY NANAVATI HOSPITAL, DEAN NMIMS COLLEGE OF PHYSIOTHERAPY and his assistant Dr. Mansi Mehta. And yes this is Dr. Mickey Mehta’s second medical research paper, the first being the monumental code – Vedic Wisdom, published in SCI VISION JOURNAL.

Wow, now we have 2 global Parsees in the business of immunity from our community. One – Mr. Adar Poonawala and the second – Dr. Mickey Mehta. He quickly remembered his first meeting with Adar Poonawala at the Serum Institute of India 2020 march 17 just 5 days before the lockdown to be precise and he says the idea of work on immunity germinated there.

Let’s say GET IMMUNIZED…GET MICKEYMIZED!!!

And in his own words he says, work and communicate, to the world and let maximum people get the benefit. So what’s the noise we ask? And yes he says a campaign of wellness revolution for human evolution on radio one, fever, and Nasha parallelly around STEPPING INTO SIXTY, and that’s not it, hold on; a campaign on Tata sky by Dr. Mickey Mehta’s “freedom from fat” was launched on Independence Day.

On his birthday itself 29th August, Tata sky will run a special tribute for the legendary global leading holistic health guru Dr. Mickey Mehta – SUPER FIT SIXTY…completing 40 years of professional journey.

Parsees are known for caring and sharing and Dr. Mickey Mehta has just launched a brand new 360-degree holistic health healing center at Bhulabhai Desai Road Mahalaxmi chambers south Mumbai.

And you ask him for any community-related service, and he says “ I serve the Maharashtra police, the BMC, the immigration, the customs, army, navy, air force from time to time and have now started serving senior citizens from the Zoroastrian community every Friday at 6 pm at captain colony.

So does legendary mean THAT’S IT? And he says “I have just begun, I plan to live forever and contribute forever. I share my passion for social impact with my brother Jimmy Mistry and yes we both are driven by purpose. “

Then comes the line from the wordsmith’s mouth, “don’t chase your dreams …pursue your purpose and the universe will fulfill your dreams”

The project closest to his heart is DELPHIC GAMES of Greece. It’s like the Olympics of art and culture. This was launched at the governor’s house on Saturday the 21st of August by joint commissioner Gst Sahil Seth, Hema Malini Ji , veteran actor Paresh Rawal, music directors Salim Suleiman, choreographers Bosco – Ceasar, MD BMG Crescendo, and above all the grandmaster of physiotherapy Dr. Ali Irani, just to name a few. As a chair of holistic health for Delphic games, it seems he has the responsibility of starting a “SWAST BHARAT MAST BHARAT MOVEMENT”

It was time we had to close the interview and he appealed like a child that I have four more lines please and of course who could refuse that innocent face with a charming and a mesmerizing smile.

And then he says, “My vision is, LET WELLNESS BE THE RELIGION NUMBER ONE.

My mission is to START A WELLNESS REVOLUTION FOR HUMAN EVOLUTION.

My objective is LET’S HAVE A DISEASE FREE WORLD. And my motto is SLEEP EVERY NIGHT WITH A WISH TO HEAL YOURSELF …. AND WAKE UP EVERY MORNING WITH A PROMISE TO HEAL THE WORLD.”

Yes of course Mickey – we are mesmerized and are Mickeymized ….