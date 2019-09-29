Dr Mohammad Javed Ali Wins the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award

Hyderabad: Dr Mohammad Javed Ali has won the coveted ‘Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award’ in the category of ‘Medical Sciences’ for his outstanding contributions in science and technology.

This prestigious science award is presented annually by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and is considered as the highest multidisciplinary science award in India. The list of awardees was announced on the 26 September 2019. This is the 4th Bhatnagar award for LVPEI and it is the only eye Institute to win this prestigious award.